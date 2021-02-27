Mike Harrington: 'As the Sabres Turn' is a recurring show that just won't stop

Greeting the local hockey heroes with "Sabre Dance" when they take the ice doesn't really fit the bill anymore.
We need some calliope music like you hear in the old big tops. Because right now, this team is just one giant circus.
As you sit and try to process the events of the last week or so – easily one of the most bizarre stretches in franchise history – it feels like a soap opera.
Ralph Krueger is optimistic Jack Eichel can return to the lineup Sunday, but there's little time to dissect why the Sabres were outplayed in almost every facet in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Flyers.
Welcome to As the Sabres Turn. Watching them play, they're far from Bold. Or Beautiful. Like sands through the hourglass of another season slipping away, the days of our lives continue to be mired in mediocre hockey.
The players can't be happy. The GM can't be happy. The coach isn't happy. The cardboard cutouts want to go home and not be locked in this building to watch this anymore.
And hey, that countdown to March 20 is on. Get your tickets – and your Covid tests – to come on down and actually watch this show. If you dare.
Here's what's going through my mind after Saturday's snoozer against Philadelphia:
The coach: This has been an off-the-wall few days for Ralph Krueger. Coaches talk to the media so much, often twice a day, that it's impossible to not screw up once in a while. Krueger does his best to pacify reporters with player updates but has become much tighter with his info this year on lineup choices.
But he wasn't nearly transparent enough on the scratches of Jeff Skinner, sticking to his "principles" buzzword when he simply should have come out and said something like "Jeff doesn't have any goals and isn't doing things properly defensively and away from the puck to stay in the lineup. We're going to work with him and sharpen his game in those areas." Going nebulous about a veteran who has played 700+ games wasn't a good look.
Neither was Krueger's WGR Radio interview where he intimated there were attitude issues, a session that infuriated Skinner's camp. On Friday, Krueger said he had no idea about Skinner's agent being upset and speaking to GM Kevyn Adams until I asked for his response on the matter. That seems impossible to believe.
Especially after Saturday morning's session, when Krueger emphasized unprompted that in response to some things he's heard, there are no communication issues between him and the GM and they speak multiple times a day. So Krueger didn't know the agent of a $9 million player was upset about being benched but he knew what was being said about his relationship with the GM on talk radio? Bizarre.
Skinner: Where this went off the rails was on Thursday. For a veteran player, a two-game scratch followed by a day off was sufficient to send the message Krueger had every right to send. Skinner has no goals. Save all your analytics on this one. Curtis Lazar has four goals. For $9 million, Jeff Skinner can find a way to put the puck in the net.
Did you know Monday will mark one full year since Skinner's last goal? Did Krueger's scratch do anything for him? Skinner played 14:03 and didn't have a shot on goal. That's 18 goals in his last 99 games. This isn't a small sample size. Skinner might be James Neal or Matt Moulson, guys who used to score goals and just can't do it anymore.
Still, sending Skinner to take the morning skate with the taxi squad, ostensibly so he didn't have to talk to the media, and scratching him for a third time Thursday night was going overboard. It came off as petty and disrespectful. Adams should have stepped in here. Heck, Terry Pegula probably should have stepped in here to remind the coach this player was getting $9 million of his money.
At one of their biggest crisis points in recent memory, the longtime GM decided it was time for a one-way conversation.
The GM: The rookie GM has still not talked to the media on this issue and that's a mistake. Memo to Adams: Be available in times of crisis. In good times, people only want to hear from the players anyway. When you cover the Yankees, you never hear from Brian Cashman. When they were imploding during a September trip to Buffalo, that's when Cashman called the media together via Zoom for a chat.
Toronto CEO Mark Shapiro used to do the same thing when he was the general manager in Cleveland. So did previous Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos. Adams needs to practice the-buck-stops-here approach and be accountable.
With Jack Eichel out of the lineup, the Sabres struggled to create quality scoring chances and Shayne Gostisbehere’s 2nd-period goal gave the Flyers with enough cushion in a 3-0 win over Buffalo.
No security blanket: Linus Ullmark is hurt and will be out at least a month. Can't blame Carter Hutton for the latest loss. Made 36 saves. The first goal deflected in off Brandon Montour's glove. Goals 2-3 were breakaways. He got no offensive support again. He's no Ullmark but not much he can do at this rate.
What do they do now about judging Ullmark going forward? He's a UFA. This is two straight years he'll have an injury. A tough spot for Adams.
No offense: It's unfathomable this team has an NHL-low 21 goals at 5-on-5 in 18 games but is a behemoth on the power play, tied for the league lead with Chicago entering Saturday night. People say it's the coach and I say it's the players because Krueger can't score for Skinner, get Jack Eichel to stop hitting the post or Taylor Hall to score on a breakaway.
The reality is it's everybody. Make better lines, Ralph. Cody Eakin between Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo doesn't work. Do something else.
M*A*S*H unit: Jake McCabe shreds his knee, Will Borgen plays two periods with a fractured forearm, Eichel does something to himself in the pregame warmup (in the warmup!) and Ullmark overstretches a hamstring making the save of the season on New Jersey's Nico Hischier. Not to mention the NHL's worst Covid case knocking Rasmus Ristolainen out of the lineup in the midst of his most dominant season.
Injuries are an excuse but can we at least agree that taking the No. 1 goalie, the No. 1 center and the top defense pair out of any team in hockey would be crippling? It's hard to believe all that happened to the Sabres in the last week in addition to the Covid outbreak.