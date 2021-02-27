Mike Harrington: 'As the Sabres Turn' is a recurring show that just won't stop

Did you know Monday will mark one full year since Skinner's last goal? Did Krueger's scratch do anything for him? Skinner played 14:03 and didn't have a shot on goal. That's 18 goals in his last 99 games. This isn't a small sample size. Skinner might be James Neal or Matt Moulson, guys who used to score goals and just can't do it anymore.

Still, sending Skinner to take the morning skate with the taxi squad, ostensibly so he didn't have to talk to the media, and scratching him for a third time Thursday night was going overboard. It came off as petty and disrespectful. Adams should have stepped in here. Heck, Terry Pegula probably should have stepped in here to remind the coach this player was getting $9 million of his money.

The GM: The rookie GM has still not talked to the media on this issue and that's a mistake. Memo to Adams: Be available in times of crisis. In good times, people only want to hear from the players anyway. When you cover the Yankees, you never hear from Brian Cashman. When they were imploding during a September trip to Buffalo, that's when Cashman called the media together via Zoom for a chat.

Toronto CEO Mark Shapiro used to do the same thing when he was the general manager in Cleveland. So did previous Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos. Adams needs to practice the-buck-stops-here approach and be accountable.

