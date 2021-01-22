Mike Harrington: As Linus Ullmark mourns, Jack Eichel's small gesture feels big

"It's tough. You really can't come up with the words that make someone feel better in that situation," Eichel said Thursday. "It's a little bit tougher, even with the way things are currently in our world and not being able to be with his family.

"Linus is a big part of our team. I think everyone knows that. I think his play speaks for itself when he's in our net. More than anything, he's a part of our family here. And that's what we are. We're one group, one big family in that locker room. We care about each other. It's one of the guys going through a tough time and you just want to be there and supportive."

Ullmark felt the support.

"It was a very nice gesture," he told Sabres.com in a story published Thursday. "Everybody reached out to me and has been giving me their condolences. When they gave me the puck, it took all my might and my power to not break down completely in the locker room.”

Krueger felt that power as well.

