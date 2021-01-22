Mike Harrington: As Linus Ullmark mourns, Jack Eichel's small gesture feels big

Being captain requires more than just playing like a star on the ice. Jack Eichel's evolution in the role continues.
A pretty big moment from late Monday night in Philadelphia made the rounds in KeyBank Center on Thursday.
Nobody knew about the behind-the-scenes drama the team was going through before and during its 6-1 grounding of the Philadelphia Flyers. Just after the morning skate of a game he was scheduled to start, goaltender Linus Ullmark got the call from his mother in Sweden that his father had passed away at age 63.
Tough news to get any day. Especially a few hours before a game when you're thousands of miles from home. The Sabres knew one of their own was hurting and were rock-solid in support of him.
Coach Ralph Krueger isn't always in the room immediately after the final horn, preferring to make his messages resonate more by taking the pulpit only when he has something to say.
But the first win of any season is significant and for the Sabres to produce the kind of pounding they did Monday was a worthwhile moment for him to chime in.
After he spoke, Krueger said he turned the floor over to Eichel and things got "extremely emotional" as Eichel presented the game puck to Ullmark in a gesture of solidarity within the group.
"It's tough. You really can't come up with the words that make someone feel better in that situation," Eichel said Thursday. "It's a little bit tougher, even with the way things are currently in our world and not being able to be with his family.
"Linus is a big part of our team. I think everyone knows that. I think his play speaks for itself when he's in our net. More than anything, he's a part of our family here. And that's what we are. We're one group, one big family in that locker room. We care about each other. It's one of the guys going through a tough time and you just want to be there and supportive."
Ullmark felt the support.
"It was a very nice gesture," he told Sabres.com in a story published Thursday. "Everybody reached out to me and has been giving me their condolences. When they gave me the puck, it took all my might and my power to not break down completely in the locker room.”
Krueger felt that power as well.
Support Local Journalism
"When Linus came to the locker room as the guys came off the ice, there wasn't a guy that didn't just give him a little hug – or whatever we're allowed to do to give him some contact – and show we're there for him," the coach said. "It was an emotional moment. Definitely, you can see we are a club built on good people and it means a lot to us. I think these situations test our mettle. And thus far, I'm really proud of the way the team and Linus have been dealing with it."
NHL captains have a lot to deal with these days. The schedule is brutal and Covid-19 protocols put a crimp on the day-to-day hockey grind more than any time in their lives. The Sabres left Thursday afternoon for a three-day trip in which they will all be isolated in their hotel rooms, only allowed to leave the building for the arena or take exercise walks.
"It's definitely different. You need to find ways to occupy your time because a lot of it is by yourself and you obviously don't want to put yourself or your team in a bad situation," Eichel said. "We're gonna have a day where we're not playing a game. It makes it a little tougher, but you just got to find five things to do and keep busy."
Eichel doesn't have a goal yet but entered Thursday's play leading the NHL with six assists and one point off the scoring lead of Vegas' Mark Stone.
Eichel labored through the Sabres' 6-4 season-opening loss to the Capitals last week with only one shot on goal and a 40.6% Corsi rating though he still picked up two points. Since then, he's been markedly better.
Eichel had a season-high four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 loss in Philly but fretted over being on the ice for two of the goals. He won only 40.4% of his faceoffs and was at a 52.4% Corsi at even strength against the Caps but spiked those numbers to 54.3 and 61.8 against the Flyers.
Eichel and Taylor Hall each has six points in the four games, but they have combined for one goal. If they keep controlling the puck like they have, that will come quickly. This weekend, against a Washington team missing several big names due to Covid-19, would be a good starting point.
"Obviously, it's part of my job to score so I would like to contribute with putting pucks in the back of the net," Eichel said. "That's one of the things that pay me for. But as a line, we've been productive. ... A lot of it's just about keeping it simple, letting our skill take over."
Eichel said he's been focused on attacking the net more to get more shots. After the rusty opener, the Sabres' crispness has returned faster than you might have expected. They have to finish better around the net.
In Eichel's case, it's easy to forget he got on the ice for training camp five days later than his teammates due to an upper-body injury.
"We expected him to take take longer to get up to speed and I've actually been positively surprised at how he dealt with the injury, how he's come back," Krueger said. "I'm expecting within the next few games that he'll have the level that he wants. He's still, as everybody is, working for these final few percentage points but when they come it's gonna be exciting."
Krueger has to be happy about the vibe in the room as well. Eichel's small gesture Monday can go a long way.