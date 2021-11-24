Mike Harrington: As his return to Sabres nears, Casey Mittelstadt gives lots of thanks

Mittelstadt, who had 10 goals and 22 points in 41 games last season, said he felt primed after camp for a big breakout, and the injury quickly ended his momentum.

"That's probably has been the hardest part for me, especially seeing the opportunity in front of me," he said. "It was hard, at first, watching the guys get off to such a good start (5-1-1). Not being part of it was really tough for me. And now, obviously, they've been struggling (2-8-1 entering Wednesday) and it's only gotten harder. I want to go out and help the team. So that part of it has been pretty tough."

The recent collapse of the team's goaltending pins the injury to Craig Anderson as the Sabres' most critical one of the season. But that's a short-term view. With the prism of a long lens looking to next season and beyond, having Mittelstadt taken away from the top line and getting used to all those big matchups is a major downer.

"Nine minutes of ice time this season and we lose him," Granato said. "The anticipation for him, I spoke a lot to you guys over the summer, how excited he was. He was one of those guys who didn't want to leave here at the end of last year and trained extremely hard. So we're very excited to have him back here. And I think everybody collectively in that locker room when I mentioned he was going to join us in practice, guys were energized. I know he is."

Mittelstadt said there's no exact date for his return and Granato said this is a difficult week because the Sabres' six games in nine nights puts a huge limit on practice time.

"We're going to continue to read it day by day to see how he feels," Granato said. "But he does need to go through at least a couple practices and I would say with some contact before we feel comfortable even assessing where he's at. But certainly a positive sign that he's on the ice with us."

"I think it's more so going to be how I feel, especially when we get into the contact and things of that nature," Mittelstadt said. "But it's been getting a lot better. Especially the last week, I would say it's improved a lot. So obviously, the second I think I'm ready to play, I could be in there. I'm champing at the bit, so I wouldn't rule anything out."

It's the first time in a while that Mittelstadt has felt like an NHL player. The Sabres need him. The club has developed some balance with its lines and the return of Victor Olofsson has been a boon to the offense. Mittelstadt's presence would add more potential scoring touch.

"Today was a huge step in the right direction," he said. "Both physically and mentally, being out there with the guys and getting to laugh and have some fun and practice and not skating alone. Great day and a huge step."