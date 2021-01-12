Mike Harrington: Another drought? Sabres on the edge of dubious NHL history

A major issue for the Sabres has been goaltending and that continues as Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton start the season as underwhelming choices. Since Ryan Miller was traded in 2014, the Sabres have had 15 players appear in the nets for at least one game.

"In my mind, there's no more important position and they haven't had it," Robitaille said. "Just like finally getting the quarterback. I mean, you have no chance without goaltending. No chance. None."

The goaltending can quickly torpedo the team, no matter how good the lineup is. Jack Eichel has evolved into a Hart Trophy-level talent but he made it clear in the offseason he's increasingly frustrated by the losing. Every other team in the league has been in the playoffs at least once since Eichel was drafted in 2015. And in back-to-back years, he's watched close friends Ryan O'Reilly and Zach Bogosian leave the team and immediately win a Cup.

"Jack has been very vocal and he’s been ticked off. So is the rest of the team," said NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp, who scored the Cup-winning goal for New Jersey in Game 7 of the 2003 final against Anaheim. "I hope this year with a shortened schedule helps them. They certainly have some nice pieces coming along the way, with Dylan Cozens in the world junior tournament and moving forward. I think the future is bright, but Buffalo fans want the future now."