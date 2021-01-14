Mike Harrington: Another drought? Sabres on edge of dubious NHL history

Goaltending can quickly torpedo the team, no matter how good the lineup. Jack Eichel has evolved into a Hart Trophy-level talent but he made it clear in the offseason he's increasingly frustrated by the losing. Every other team in the league has been in the playoffs at least once since Eichel was drafted in 2015. And in back-to-back years, he's watched close friends Ryan O'Reilly and Zach Bogosian leave the team and immediately win a Cup.

"Jack has been very vocal and he’s been ticked off. So is the rest of the team," said NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp, who scored the Cup-winning goal for New Jersey in Game 7 of the 2003 final against Anaheim. "I hope this year with a shortened schedule helps them. They certainly have some nice pieces coming along the way, with Dylan Cozens in the world junior tournament and moving forward. I think the future is bright, but Buffalo fans want the future now."

So do the players. Jeff Skinner has played the most games of any active player in the NHL (720) without reaching the playoffs. While only 141 of those were in Buffalo, look at the games played by guys whose entire careers have been spent here with no playoffs. Rasmus Ristolainen is at 493 games and he's far from alone when you consider the injured Zemgus Girgensons (489), Sam Reinhart (400), Eichel (354) and Jake McCabe (340).