Mike Harrington: Another coach got fired. It's time for Sabres players to show some pride

That was a team that didn't give a damn.

If these players loved Ralph Krueger as much as we heard the last two years, they sure have a funny way of showing it.

"I don't care where we are in the standings right now," Adams said. "If we do not show up at the rink tomorrow, and for the rest of the season, and have that characteristic (of pride) about our team, it's going to be unacceptable. And that is going to be a message and something that I'm going to spend time on. And as we evaluate players, and when we scout players, that needs to be part of it. You have to just show up every day and want to compete and be a Buffalo Sabre."

People work hard in this town. They expect to see it in return. This franchise was born in 1970 and not during the Tank of 2015. People have heroes from days gone by who actually won games: The French Connection, LaFontaine and Mogilny, Gare, Schoenfeld and Korab, Mike Ramsey, the Dominator and Donnie Edwards, Peca, Drury and Briere. And then there were the players we loved who weren't blessed with talent but had huge hearts and went to battle with their teammates. You think of Ray and May, Barnaby and Boughner and so many more.

Is there one guy on this team that plays anywhere near as hard as those guys did? Do you love any of them that way? That's why people are disgusted.