Mike Harrington: All Sabres' eyes, both young and old, on the GM's next moves

The kid has mad skills. You've got to use them. Granato did.

"His way to play is how I learned to play hockey," Dahlin said of Granato. "But the thing I felt was he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was."

The best takeaway Adams should grab from Tuesday was how pumped Cozens was. The Workhorse from Whitehorse noted that "we're going to be super excited to be back next year" and how he wants to use this summer to quickly turn himself into a difference maker.

While the Eichel-Reinhart situation has to be hard on the dressing room as a whole, there has to be some particular sentiment at hand for Cozens. Remember, he was drafted in 2019 in Vancouver. Reinhart, who lives in the league's most pristine place, was there in person to greet him. Eichel welcomed him to the team via phone shortly after the pick was officially made. You can still see the smiles of Cozens telling the media about that call.

Cozens got to be on the team with both – and probably figured there was a good chance he would be for many years. Now, it seems they're both going to be gone. That can't be easy.