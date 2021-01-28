Mike Harrington: After an OT stinker, Sabres have to keep bouncing back

No tactics were talked about in the intermission. This was about much more than that.

"It was about testing our mettle and our fight," coach Ralph Krueger said. "Linus started with that save and you could feel the boys rallying. Their spirit was good on the bench. It was good to see us within a game that was really bad from our side find our game and get back on track."

In overtime, however, not much went right. Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen flubbed a 2-on-1 early in the period and Eichel had two turnovers on a later shift, the second that led to Lafreniere's winning goal that was the No. 1 overall pick's first in the NHL.

"You look at our game, we haven't really found any 5-on-5 scoring yet," said Eichel, who has found the net in three straight games with a shootout winner and two goals. "With that being said, we're still giving ourselves chances to win. Credit to the goaltender. Credit to some of our defensive game, but we've got to find ways to score goals 5-on-5 and make more plays."

Fans who spew frustration on social media have to remember this isn't the NFL. Every game really isn't a referendum on the entire direction of a franchise. You don't have to wait a week for the next one. In fact, the Sabres will have about 40 hours before Saturday's matinee against the Devils.