Mike Harrington: After an OT stinker, Sabres have to keep bouncing back

One subplot to watching the Sabres this season is their reaction to tough times. The slightest bit of adversity has cracked this team in half the last few years. We saw plenty of that last season, too.
A lot has already gone wrong this month, notably injuries, but the Sabres are maturing some in that area. We're going to watch another test of it Saturday afternoon against New Jersey. In the wake of Thursday night's stinker of an overtime loss to the New York Rangers, let's see if this team can park a bad game and come back with a good one.
The Sabres had no business being in this one. They were asleep for 40 minutes, getting just nine shots on goal. They flat-out stole a point thanks to Linus Ullmark, who stopped 36 of 38 shots through regulation.
"Linus got us the point. There's just no way to dance around that one,' Sam Reinhart said after the 3-2 defeat. "A little too slow, watching them skate around us and get to pucks first. It's not a recipe for success."
Early in the third period, Ullmark stoned New York rookie Alexis Lafreniere with a right skate save. On a power play later in the period, Ullmark stopped six straight shots. The last one, a wicked one-timer by Mika Zibanejad, saw the goalie stretch far to his right to stop the puck. Ouch.
Linus Ullmark made every type of save imaginable when the Buffalo Sabres seemed on the verge of imploding.
The Lafreniere stop finally seemed to be the wakeup call the Sabres needed. They started to attack, got a tying goal from Reinhart on a power play and had 15 shots on goal in the period.
No tactics were talked about in the intermission. This was about much more than that.
"It was about testing our mettle and our fight," coach Ralph Krueger said. "Linus started with that save and you could feel the boys rallying. Their spirit was good on the bench. It was good to see us within a game that was really bad from our side find our game and get back on track."
In overtime, however, not much went right. Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen flubbed a 2-on-1 early in the period and Eichel had two turnovers on a later shift, the second that led to Lafreniere's winning goal that was the No. 1 overall pick's first in the NHL.
Support Local Journalism
"You look at our game, we haven't really found any 5-on-5 scoring yet," said Eichel, who has found the net in three straight games with a shootout winner and two goals. "With that being said, we're still giving ourselves chances to win. Credit to the goaltender. Credit to some of our defensive game, but we've got to find ways to score goals 5-on-5 and make more plays."
Local sporting good stores in Dylan Cozens' hometown of Whitehorse, Yukon, have sold out of Sabres merchandise. Kids around the city routinely wear Cozens’ jersey, and Sabres games are mandatory viewing there.
Fans who spew frustration on social media have to remember this isn't the NFL. Every game really isn't a referendum on the entire direction of a franchise. You don't have to wait a week for the next one. In fact, the Sabres will have about 40 hours before Saturday's matinee against the Devils.
This was easily their worst game of the season. I'd rate them with five solid performances, two middling ones and this one. They're 3-3-2 and on a four-game point streak. They're one point out of a playoff spot and their next four games are against the Devils and heavily slumping New York Islanders, both of whom are behind them in the standings.
Let's see what kind of rebound they have. In 2018-19, you might remember that 10-game winning streak in November that everyone said was fool's gold because of seven wins after regulation. Turned out the pundits were right as Buffalo became just the second team in history to miss the playoffs in a season where it had a 10-game winning streak.
Look at last year. The Sabres opened 8-1-1 under Krueger. But they had a pair of six-game losing streaks and once things got bad, they could never seem to stop the bleeding. Kyle Okposo has often said this team gets too high when the going is good and too low when the going gets tough. Going 22-30-7 over the final 59 games was an ugly message.
"Last year in my first season, I really felt everything came way too easy for us early," Krueger said. "And I was never extremely comfortable as a coach. I'm actually way more comfortable with this start."
Eichel banged home a power-play goal off a nifty Victor Olofsson feed at 7:31 of the second period and the celebration was on for the goal that the Sabres made stand up for a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.
Krueger has been happy with responses this year. The sloppy opening night loss against Washington was followed by a 2-1 defeat that saw the Sabres outshoot the Caps 31-21. A 3-0 loss last week in Philadelphia (shots 40-30 in Buffalo's favor) was followed by a shootout loss in Washington.
"It's the way this group has stuck with the process, the way this group has focused on improvement daily," Krueger said. "A lot of that would have to do with our additions, with the experience and the maturity that they bring with it, but also, our group from last year growing up, I mean, just growing up to another level, I think everybody here has come in wiser, and smarter and with a more patient attitude when things aren't going our way.
Let's see what happens Saturday against Lindy Ruff-led New Jersey. Krueger said the Sabres' first step is to be in the playoff race with 20 games left in the season. That seems more than doable right now.
"I was encouraged by that reaction in the third," Krueger said. "Above all, it was the language in the room. It was the way we approached it. It was a test of what we were made of. I thought in the end a valuable point on a night we really were not happy with our game."