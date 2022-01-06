Mike Harrington: A weird night for Sabres. Must have meant the Sharks were in town

The Sharks, remember, made their first draft choice in Memorial Auditorium before they ever played a game. They had the No. 2 pick in the 1991 draft, and Pat Falloon got a thunderous ovation when he pulled that teal sweater over his head on the stage – because Lindros had refused to come up and put on the Quebec Nordiques sweater he had told the hockey world for weeks he was not donning in Buffalo.

The Sabres won the teams' first 11 meetings in Buffalo, going 5-0 in the Aud and 6-0 in the multi-named new arena at the foot of Washington Street. The streak ended with a 5-0 San Jose win on Dec. 2, 2005, which is one of the seminal days in Sharks history because it was the debut of Joe Thornton after he was acquired in a trade from Boston.

Look at what else has happened with the Sharks in Buffalo:

• Feb. 13, 2009 – The Sabres' 6-5 shootout victory was one of the most emotional games ever played in franchise history. It came the day after Continental Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence no more than a mile or two from where many of the Sabres lived. Jason Pominville tipped in Craig Rivet's shot with 3.9 seconds left to force OT and Derek Roy and Ryan Miller combined to win the game in the shootout.