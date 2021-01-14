Mike Harrington: A weird backdrop was fitting for slipshod Sabres opener

The biggest theme to this one was simply that the Sabres' best players weren't very good. Jack Eichel's line passed out so many turnovers in the neutral zone that it should have spent the night in a bakery. Eichel had two assists, but only one shot on goal in the game. One of Taylor Hall's giveaways left his defense out to dry on a line change and Caps defenseman John Carlson burned Carter Hutton on a breakaway.

"That's an area we talk about. Managing the puck," Hall said. "Any team is going to make you pay for that, especially a team like Washington. Puck management wasn't doing us any favors."

Rasmus Ristolainen was on the ice for two goals against in the first 10 1/2 minutes, allowing the frothing-at-the-mouth analytics crowd to get some quick ammunition for the new season. On a rough night for the defense, Rasmus Dahlin was mostly invisible over the first 30 minutes and Brandon Montour was scattershot in his own end. The Buffalo penalty kill looked like the Generals vs. the Globetrotters a couple of times. Hutton was pedestrian in net, allowing no real bad goals, but making no bailout saves to help the cause.

Except for one rush in the third period where he got his only two shots on goal, didn't notice Jeff Skinner after the first period. Didn't notice Sam Reinhart or Victor Olofsson at all until Olofsson's goal with 1:54 left got the Sabres within one.