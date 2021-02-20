Mike Harrington: A nice win but the big picture under Terry Pegula remains cloudy

Krueger is stubborn at times, even admitting Saturday he felt the best thing to do with his team was let it go. Still, Krueger said one thing and kind of did another that worked. Tage Thompson and Henri Jokiharju sat. Dylan Cozens was back off the Covid list and looked great, while Will Borgen is finally earning a regular role on defense. He's really going to become a key guy after the terrible-looking knee injury suffered in the third period by Jake McCabe, who was having his best season (Aside: This team can't have one fully good day without something catastrophic going on?)

"The first two periods truly showed the kind of game we want to play," Krueger said after the game. "We didn't give up much at all, and continued to create scoring chances and push forward as a group, it was certainly our best four line, forward line effort of the of the season so far, and that that's what you need in a compact schedule like this. We need everybody chipping in offensively and defensively and we felt it happened today."

The Sabres have still played only 15 games on their 56-game schedule. But it looks so daunting. There's 16 games left against Boston and Pittsburgh. Six more against the Islanders starting Monday. And this is a team that seems more decimated by Covid than any in the league. Most of these cases were guys with actual illness -- including the head coach.