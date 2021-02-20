Mike Harrington: A nice win but the big picture under Terry Pegula remains cloudy

NEWARK, N.J. -- Monday will mark 10 years since Terry Pegula -- on his first day in the public eye in Buffalo -- cried at the sight of Gilbert Perreault and told No. 11 he was his hero.
Pegula was maybe 30 feet in front of me in the KeyBank Center atrium on Feb. 22, 2011, with Perreault maybe 20 feet to my left sitting with other alumni. It's the moment everyone remembers from that first press conference when the White Knight was coming to town to open the checkbooks that Tom Golisano kept shut. It was thus going to guarantee a Stanley Cup for the Sabres. Maybe several Cups, as the thinking went. After all, that was the reason for the Sabres' existence, right?
New president Ted Black said a clarion call should go out that this is Hockey Heaven. Pegula said there would be no financial restrictions on the hockey department, that he could go make money by drilling another oil well.
Some of those quotes, of course, have been overplayed to the point of parody over the years, but there's no question there was a giddiness to that day which lasted a long time. I've thought a lot about that press conference the last two days with the anniversary approaching, as the Sabres sank deeper into a crisis that was hard to fathom.
Forget Stanley Cups. These days, the Sabres can barely score a goal. Now, they get full marks for Saturday's 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils -- a game that saw them take their first lead in more than 255 minutes of play. They looked great well into the third period, making you wonder why they can't do that a lot more of the time. It's to the point where if they lay an egg Monday on Long Island, you won't be surprised.
If they don't make the playoffs this year -- and it's already looking like a longshot -- they'll tie the all-time NHL record of 10 straight misses.
This was not what Pegula had in mind when he took over. But from the stability of the early days, Ralph Krueger is his fifth head coach since Lindy Ruff, and Kevyn Adams his third general manager since Darcy Regier. Pegula's wife, Kim, is now the team president. Franchise legend Pat LaFontaine is estranged from the organization after his short-term run in the role seven years ago ended in murky circumstances.
Pegula has spent all kinds of money over time. There's been good dollars spent and some not so good (hello, Christian Ehrhoff, Ville Leino, Cody Hodgson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner). That $7.5 million for Ryan O'Reilly looked mighty fine when he was holding the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy. Too bad he was doing it in St. Louis. Pegula rubberstamped his franchise's galling tank too.
Still, I'm convinced he wants to win a Stanley Cup as much as he did the day he walked in. But times change and so do people. Pegula wasn't thinking about the Bills in 2011. Ralph Wilson, remember, was still with us. Now, Pegula has a football team that was one win from the Super Bowl.
As for hockey these days, the sense is Pegula really enjoys Krueger and how the coach talks a great game. But Rex Ryan did too.
Krueger is stubborn at times, even admitting Saturday he felt the best thing to do with his team was let it go. Still, Krueger said one thing and kind of did another that worked. Tage Thompson and Henri Jokiharju sat. Dylan Cozens was back off the Covid list and looked great, while Will Borgen is finally earning a regular role on defense. He's really going to become a key guy after the terrible-looking knee injury suffered in the third period by Jake McCabe, who was having his best season (Aside: This team can't have one fully good day without something catastrophic going on?)
"The first two periods truly showed the kind of game we want to play," Krueger said after the game. "We didn't give up much at all, and continued to create scoring chances and push forward as a group, it was certainly our best four line, forward line effort of the of the season so far, and that that's what you need in a compact schedule like this. We need everybody chipping in offensively and defensively and we felt it happened today."
The Sabres have still played only 15 games on their 56-game schedule. But it looks so daunting. There's 16 games left against Boston and Pittsburgh. Six more against the Islanders starting Monday. And this is a team that seems more decimated by Covid than any in the league. Most of these cases were guys with actual illness -- including the head coach.
"Obviously, it's tough to take two weeks off and come back into game action and all that," said Taylor Hall, who might have played his best game as a Sabre. "But there's a lot of runway left. There's a lot of hockey games left. It's important for us to get wins whenever we can."
We know Pegula is engaged. We see the Sabres' social media videos. But he hasn't provided any real solutions. And his frustration over the team's struggles is clearly written by the litany of fired coaches and GMs.
He's not wrong if he thinks this team should be better. The Sabres took the ice Saturday with four wins -- tied with Detroit and Ottawa for last in the league. There are five players on this club who were drafted first or second overall. Five others who were taken in the top 10. How does Jeff Skinner have no goals? How does Hall have one? How does Jack Eichel have two?
In the big picture, the players and coaches and GMs haven't been good enough but they're not alone. After all that's gone on in this crazy decade, don't forget the owner is the only one who's been here the whole time.