Mike Harrington: A loss to learn from on and off the ice at the start of Sabres' big week

The numbers going into Sunday's game in KeyBank Center told a certain story, and they didn't lie.
The Los Angeles Kings led the NHL in fewest shots on goal against at 28.7 per game. Only twice in their last 11 games had they given up more than 30. They grind you with their defense and with back pressure from their forwards to take charge of the "time of possession" battle with the puck.
Cheers erupted when Tuch rose to his feet, but his absence was felt as the Sabres’ surging offense tried to find space against stingy defense of the Los Angeles Kings, who defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.
That's exactly what happened in a 3-0 win over the Sabres that was a taut 1-0 affair until two empty-net goals. The Sabres were held to 19 shots on goal, their second-lowest total of the season, and had their time and space suffocated.
This was not the loose hockey they were able to play Wednesday in Toronto or whatever that six-goal chaos was in the third period Friday night against Minnesota.
"That's as focused a shutdown effort as you're going to see," coach Don Granato said. "So it was much like a playoff game."
Things will quickly change Monday night, when the high-flying Florida Panthers are in town in the return of Sam Reinhart. The Sabres better get ready to skate in that one. Same thing when Jack Eichel is here Thursday night with Vegas. And again Sunday in the outdoor rematch with the Leafs in Hamilton.
This isn't an easy task. Granato said he thinks there might be more scoring chances in the first 10 minutes Monday night than there were all day Sunday. The biggest challenge for the Sabres is to play their five-man attacking style and impose their will on the opposition, and not have style dictated to them.
"We have to continue to mold our identity," right winger Kyle Okposo said. "We have to continue to mold the framework of our game so we can try and play that way all the time. That's just the NHL. ... You have to find your strengths and you have to play them because if you try to play somebody else's game, more often than not, you're going to lose unless you're one of the two or three elite teams."
The Sabres had a few scoring chances, but former Buffalo draftee Cal Petersen was up to the task. No issues in the Sabres' crease with Dustin Tokarski, who held an opponent under three goals for the first time in his last eight starts by making 29 saves out of 30 shots. He was beaten only on a 2-on-1, in which Andreas Athanasiou's shot deflected off Casey Fitzgerald's stick and went top corner.
Alex Iafallo couldn’t walk far in LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday without encountering familiar faces from his childhood in Western New York.
The first 10 minutes were frenetic at both ends, and it looked a little like Sabres-Leafs. But the Kings figured out that wasn't going to be in their best interests and took lots of air out of the puck. When they scored their goal, they were content to just win it 1-0.
Support Local Journalism
"There was quite a bit of cross-crease stuff and plays and scoring chances the first 10 minutes," Tokarski said. "And then both teams settled down to their game and a bit of a chess match out there. Unfortunately, they got the one there with a little bit of a bounce."
It was a shame this kind of game took place on the Sabres' heavily promoted "Kids Takeover Day." There was definitely more life to the building than virtually any game this year. The tickets-sold count of 10,775 was the second-highest of the season, but the eye test told us the bodies-in-seats count was easily the most we've seen, especially on the 300 level.
Lots of youngsters in the house and several getting put to work to help with game presentation, as well.
The Sabres even created a viral moment before the game as 5-year-old Odin Okposo went in the locker room to give the pregame speech, when he implored the team to "Try to get a 'W' and play with your heart." The tiny Okposo then went through the starting lineup – given just uniform numbers and no names – and dropped the memorable line, "On right wing, No. 21. Dad."
"Try to get a W and play with your heart."Odin Okposo delivered the pregame hype! 🔥#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/huJvhtOMqF— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 6, 2022
Also prior to the game, Okposo was interviewed by his 8-year-old daughter, Ellie, for an intermission feature that ran on MSG and the Jumbotron.
"Pretty proud dad to be able to be in that setting with an 8- and a 5-year-old and be confident enough to speak how they did," Okposo said. "'Odie' coming in the locker room there was a special moment for me, and I'm going to remember that for the rest of my life."
💙💛Ellie Okposo stopped by to chat with Dad.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/XXSvmizJcj— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 6, 2022
While the work on the ice continues, the work off it the rest of the way is nearly as important. Ownership and the front office got cavalier with 16,000 season ticket-holders in the fold on an annual basis. They didn't feel the need to promote anything, a fatal mistake when the team's fortunes, ahem, tanked.
Winning teams with Stanley Cups like the Penguins and Blackhawks never stopped promoting, never ignored their fans and offered no giveaways. The Sabres did and paid a dear price with this year's exodus. So now they're playing catch-up, but you have to start somewhere.
Nineteen years since he first appeared in an NHL game with the Chicago Blackhawks, Anderson is on the cusp of becoming the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 wins.
Sunday was a good start in that regard. Now, let's see how the hockey goes. These are the kind of weeks you point to as a fan of the game and, frankly, as a reporter chronicling one of the league's most troubled franchises. It was great to see people and hear noise on Sunday. Stands to reason we're going to see and hear a lot over these next three games.
Maybe we'll even see some history, as Craig Anderson is likely to go for his 300th NHL win in goal Monday night against one of his old teams.
"You wanted to break the dam for them, have something positive happen and score a goal, but it just wasn't meant to be today," Okposo said of all the young fans in the house Sunday. "There was definitely a buzz in the building and we're hoping that continues."