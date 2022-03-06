Mike Harrington: A loss to learn from on and off the ice at the start of Sabres' big week

This isn't an easy task. Granato said he thinks there might be more scoring chances in the first 10 minutes Monday night than there were all day Sunday. The biggest challenge for the Sabres is to play their five-man attacking style and impose their will on the opposition, and not have style dictated to them.

"We have to continue to mold our identity," right winger Kyle Okposo said. "We have to continue to mold the framework of our game so we can try and play that way all the time. That's just the NHL. ... You have to find your strengths and you have to play them because if you try to play somebody else's game, more often than not, you're going to lose unless you're one of the two or three elite teams."

The Sabres had a few scoring chances, but former Buffalo draftee Cal Petersen was up to the task. No issues in the Sabres' crease with Dustin Tokarski, who held an opponent under three goals for the first time in his last eight starts by making 29 saves out of 30 shots. He was beaten only on a 2-on-1, in which Andreas Athanasiou's shot deflected off Casey Fitzgerald's stick and went top corner.

Eden's Alex Iafallo a key player in Kings' push for a playoff spot Alex Iafallo couldn’t walk far in LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday without encountering familiar faces from his childhood in Western New York.