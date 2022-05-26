Mike Harrington: A long night ends Amerks' long season but there's lots to be proud of

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ROCHESTER – It was around 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning, nearly 40 minutes after the heartbreaking conclusion to his first pro season, when JJ Peterka walked into the interview room deep within Blue Cross Arena. And it was clear that despite all that lies in front of him with the Buffalo Sabres, the kid from Germany wasn't going to easily let go of what he had.

Peterka's grey Amerks hoodie was up over his head and his eyes were sunken. But you had to look down to notice the real statement as he stood at a dais. His hockey pants were still on. So were his socks. And even his skates.

Told he clearly didn't look like he was ready for this to be over, Peterka said quietly, "Yeah, I'm still in my gear."

But there are no more games to play. The Amerks' season ended in a three-game sweep at the hands of the speedy Laval Rocket, with the finale coming in a 6-5 triple-overtime crusher that ended on the visitors' 60th shot on goal. It came off the stick of former Sabres/Amerks forward J-S Dea on a power play at 1:51 of the sixth period.

JJ Peterka admitted he’s not ready for this to be over. Still in skates nearly 45 mins after it’s over. #Amerks #Sabres pic.twitter.com/0aMDY8MjMG — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) May 26, 2022

This is why Kevyn Adams, Jason Karmanos, Don Granato and anyone else with a hand in player development for the Sabres wanted to see the Amerks in the playoffs.

For nights like this. For those rare moments in the postseason where night almost turns into morning and you're still on the ice battling.

This game. These situations. The key names like Peterka, Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Brett Murray and Casey Fitzgerald will never forget this game, no matter how long their NHL careers eventually last.

They won't forget the noise in Blue Cross Arena. They won't forget the wild swings of emotion. From the early 2-0 lead. To giving up four goals in less than four minutes of the second period. To Murray getting two of the three goals in the third to produce an Amerks lead. And then to the gut-wrenching offensive-zone slashing penalty Murray took with 1:58 left in regulation that led to Jesse Ylonen's game-tying goal with 1:07 to go that plunged this one into overtime.

Don't forget Aaron Dell heroically making 54 saves to keep his team afloat. But not being able to stop Dea's deflected wrist shot that came with Brandon Davidson in the penalty box for what this corner always dubs a Brian Campbell Memorial, that dreaded delay-of-game call for a puck over the glass that forever mars the finish of Game 7 of the 2006 Eastern Conference final between the Sabres and Carolina.

"Probably more disappointed that this particular group of men will never be a team again," said coach Seth Appert, who paid tribute to the way his club overcame adversity all season. "That's the way it goes. And I thought tonight was fitting. Down 4-2 in the third and don't quit, put ourselves in position."

Laval had 24 shots on goal in the overtimes while Rochester had only 12 but the Amerks had so many chances in this game. A 2-0 first-period lead could have easily gotten to 3-0 late in the first or through the second. A 5-4 lead in the third could have been game over at 6-4 but Mark Jankowski somehow missed from in tight when he had deked Laval goalie Cayden Primeau to the ice.

Peterka, Quinn and Krebs were the Amerks' go-to guys in this one. A big responsibility for 19- and 20-year-olds in the AHL. Quinn and Krebs both had four shots on goal in the game and numerous other chances, including a post Quinn hit on a power play. Neither had a goal in the postseason, although Krebs had a team-high 11 assists.

Quinn, in fact, had 12 shots on goal in the final two games of this series and was snakebit. An aside: He's got to learn to knock off the toe drags on every shot and get the puck off quicker. Tage Thompson used to have the same bad habit and broke it. You saw the difference it made this season.

Peterka was the Amerks' most dangerous player in the postseason. Two more goals Wednesday gave him seven in the playoffs, and he had 12 points in 10 games. But he was kicking himself his line couldn't finish this game off, particularly when the Amerks started overtime on a power play and had another man-advantage chance later in the first extra period.

"I think that makes everything even worse," Peterka said. "We had so many chances to end it and win it and couldn't capitalize."

"They're our go-to guys," Appert said. "Most teams in the American League, their 19- and 20-year-olds aren't their go-to guys. For us they were. And they succeeded with that pressure a lot. And they struggled with that pressure at times. But both of those things will fuel for growth in their own development."

The '50s classic "Rock Around the Clock" played through the arena PA in the intermission prior to the third OT. The Amerks had stayed through the fight for more than four hours but seemed to have nothing left for period six. The puck never left their zone from the opening faceoff, through the Davidson penalty, and to the climactic goal.

The Sabres needed to see development and winning in Rochester this year. It was a bumpy road filled at times with too much Covid and too many injuries. It ended with lots of questions around goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was injured again and never played in the postseason, and with some head scratching how Quinn could go through the entire postseason without a goal.

But it will be good for all of them too. Remember, a month ago it looked like these guys were toast and not getting in the playoffs at all. Getting a chance to play hockey on May 25 doesn't come around too often. The Amerks did it this year. Let's see how many of them can take the lessons they learned and graduate to full-time duty in Buffalo come fall.

"I think that's great for all of us," Peterka admitted of winning two playoff rounds. "You don't have that many chances to play playoffs and go that far. Just soak it in. In a couple days we'll probably appreciate it a little more."

