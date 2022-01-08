Michael Peca using his role in Rochester to help Sabres build a winner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

+2 Sabres notebook: Defensemen Robert Hagg, Jacob Bryson rejoin practice The Buffalo Sabres' defense moved closer to full strength Friday with Robert Hagg and Jacob …

Peca understands why any fan in Buffalo would be skeptical or jaded. Between the Sabres and Buffalo Bills, the city’s loyal supporters have endured unimaginable sports heartbreak. Peca was there for one of those tragic moments.

A dynamic two-way center who scored 20-plus goals on four occasions, Peca was captain of the Sabres when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1999, the franchise’s first appearance in the championship series since 1975. After totaling a career-high 27 goals during the regular season, Peca delivered 13 points in 21 playoff games that spring. He was a key player in the Sabres’ run to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, when they lost to the Dallas Stars on the controversial no-goal call.

From 1995 through 2000, Peca appeared in 363 regular-season games for Buffalo, totaling 96 goals and 217 points. Upon retiring from the NHL following the 2008-09 season, Peca began to watch from afar as his former team struggled to execute its rebuild.

He felt the anguish of his friends and fellow fans. Moments that inspired hope were quickly followed by a bitter dose of reality.