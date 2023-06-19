Seth Appert has another hire to make for his coaching staff with the Rochester Americans.

A source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday night that Amerks assistant coach Michael Peca is joining Peter Laviolette's coaching staff with the New York Rangers. Sportsnet's Jeff Marek was first to report Peca's departure.

Michael Peca using his role in Rochester to help Sabres build a winner The Amerks assistant coach think the work ethic of the Buffalo Sabres' prospects is "a perfect fit for where this organization needs to go and the identity it needs to continue to rebuild.”

The Rangers added an ideal mentor for their struggling group of young forwards, most notably 2020 No.1 draft pick Alexis Lafrenière. Peca was charge of Rochester's young forwards and his coaching helped several top prospects have success in the American Hockey League, including Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen. Peca also oversaw the Amerks' power play, which was the AHL's best entering the Eastern Conference final this spring.

Laviollete was head coach of the New York Islanders when Peca was the team's captain from 2001-03. From 1995 through 2000, Peca appeared in 363 regular-season games for the Sabres, producing 96 goals and 217 points.

Mike Weber left the Amerk's coaching staff last week to join Craig Berube's coaching staff with the St. Louis Blues. Weber's coached an aggressive penalty kill in Rochester and his defensemen were a strength of the team during the playoff run. Weber, 35, was a second-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2006 and spend the first nine seasons of his professional career with the organization.

Nathan Paetsch, a development coach with the Sabres, is the obvious candidate to replace Weber. Paetsch retired from playing following the 2019-20 and spent the final seasons of his career preparing for a transition into coaching. He was the development coach who worked with Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson during the defenseman's final season at the University of Minnesota. Johnson and Nikita Novikov are expected to develop in Rochester next season.