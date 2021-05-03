Michael Houser's 'special night' following difficult road ends with a Sabres win

Houser’s circuitous journey included three consecutive NHL drafts in which he was not selected and 283 games between the American Hockey League and ECHL.

He was the sixth goalie to appear in a game for the Sabres this season, tied for the most in franchise history (2013-14 and 1988-89). Linus Ullmark, Carter Hutton and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are unavailable because of injury. Dustin Tokarski did not play while dealing with a “family matter,” according to interim coach Don Granato, and Jonas Johansson was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in March.

With no additional goalies on an NHL contract, the Sabres were granted an exception by the league to add Rochester’s Stefanos Lekkas on a professional tryout to back up Houser. This unprecedented goalie situation is one of many calamitous moments in a trying season for the franchise.

Yet, for all that needed to occur for Houser to finally receive his NHL call, he never doubted this day would arrive.

Houser’s story of perseverance began long before he joined the Sabres organization ahead of the 2018-19 season. He was born with bilateral club feet, a congenital deformity that affects a child’s bones, muscles, tendons and blood vessels. Houser underwent a series of corrective procedures before the age of 2, followed by one more at around 12 years old.

