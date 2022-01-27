Michael Houser the latest goalie tasked with solving Sabres' crisis in the crease

Michael Houser may not look the part of a starting goalie in the NHL.

The mask worn by Houser during his six games with the Buffalo Sabres is emblazoned with the logo of the Rochester Americans, and while the 29-year-old is listed at 6-foot-1, he doesn’t have the physical stature you see in most goalies around the league.

Houser has played 258 games in the ECHL, including three with the Cincinnati Cyclones this fall, and despite an outstanding track record at that level, has not appeared in more than 11 games in the American Hockey League in any season since 2014-15.

However, when called upon twice in as many seasons to solve the Sabres’ calamity in net, Houser has performed like an NHL goalie, delivering a .917 save percentage and 4-2 record. He is undefeated in two starts since rejoining the club this month and will be tasked with playing at least one game of the Sabres’ weekend back-to-back in Arizona and Colorado.