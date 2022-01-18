Michael Houser in goal, Tage Thompson out for Sabres in fan-less Ottawa

The Buffalo Sabres will start their sixth goaltender of the season tonight as Michael Houser will get the call for his first NHL game of this year against the Ottawa Senators in Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m., MSG/Radio 550).

While Houser's return to an NHL net is the big story on the ice, there's also major news off it for the Sabres on the injury/Covid-19 front as center Tage Thompson and winger Vinnie Hinostroza will both sit out the game. Thompson, who has played the last two games after returning from the Covid protocol list, is unable to play tonight because he could not travel to Canada since it has not yet been 10 days since his last positive test.

Hinostroza was injured in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit, playing just one shift in the third period and not returning. His status is unknown. Brett Murray and Mark Jankowski will both return to the lineup.

Houser is 5-4 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 11 games in Rochester. He's best known for shooting from the ECHL all the way to the Sabres' lineup last May, when he got four starts and beat the New York Islanders on back-to-back nights to get his first two NHL wins.