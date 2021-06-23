Memories of Rene Robert: Reactions to the death of the 'Connection' right winger

"He was a personality. He was strong in his own skin, if you want to call it that," said Gare. "He knew what he was about. If he ticked people off, he didn't care. Seriously, he was that individual which attracted a person like me and our teammates. And the fans loved him because he was flamboyant. He had that ability. He scored three overtime goals in the playoffs for us, big goals when we needed it. Just a great player."

Perreault said he had enjoyed spending time with Robert in their later years attending various Sabres alumni events and seeing his late friend interact with fans.

"We had a big thing in Buffalo," he said. "In the '70s, we were among the early players of the franchise. And then later on the Pegulas gave us the great present with the statue in front of the arena (in 2012) so the younger fans got to learn and see us again.

"Rico and Rene and I had a big career in Buffalo and we were together for those seven years (1972-79). We had great years together and people remember us, plus all the things they show on TV or show on the Jumbotron during games. You show what we did in the '70s and it keeps the fans in touch with us."

Robert was the Sabres' first 100-point scorer, in 1974-75, and Perreault remembered how well Robert would play the right point on the power play.