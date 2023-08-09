Max Strbak rose from his seat in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as soon as his name was called during the second round of the NHL draft.

His parents, Martin and Lubika, and brother, Martin Jr., shouted, “Yes!” Each took turns hugging and congratulating Max, beaming while reminding him to savor the moment. And as the 18-year-old defenseman began the long walk to meet everyone at the Sabres’ draft table, his father realized that he missed one important detail during the announcement.

“We actually didn’t know it was Buffalo,” admitted Martin, laughing while recalling the emotional celebration during a phone interview with The Buffalo News. “We just heard his name, then we started to absorb all the information that it was Buffalo. We couldn’t be happier and prouder.”

Max was familiar with the Sabres. They were one of the teams with whom he met at the scouting combine in Buffalo. He spoke to them throughout the year in Sioux Falls, where he relocated from Finland to adjust to the North American style of play. His season in the United States Hockey League was “a little bit of a roller coaster,” according to Sabres amateur scouting director Jerry Forton, but Strbak was exceptional at times against college-aged players.

The international stage is where Strbak shined. He had three assists for Slovakia at the IIHF Under-20 World Championship, then captained the country at the Under-18 worlds and produced six assists in seven games. A 6-foot-2 defenseman with a right-handed shot, Strbak fits the way the Sabres want to play. He’s a powerful skater, excels at breaking the puck out of his zone, defends hard, blocks shots and provides an edge at the position. His development will continue at Michigan State University, where he’ll play for the Spartans beginning this fall.

His skill and competitiveness, combined with the maturity gained through living in several countries during his father’s playing and coaching careers, led him to be the first defenseman selected by Buffalo with the 45th pick of the draft.

“It’s been a very good experience with the draft, combine and everything,” Strbak told The News after a recent development camp practice in LECOM Harborcenter. “I was here in Buffalo for the combine two weeks ago, not knowing where I’ll be. To be here and seeing everything again, I’m still in shock. I’m just very excited to be part of this organization and excited for the future. I just have to earn everything that I get.”

Eric Rud was hired as coach of the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede only a few weeks before training camp began. He didn’t know much about his roster other than names and what little information was passed along by other staff members. Strbak was a player mentioned as someone who could be a high-end draft pick in 2023, yet Rud hadn’t seen the kid play and only knew the basic details.

It wasn’t until their first team practice that Rud understood what he had on his blue line.

“When you’re on the ice with him the first time, you understand right away, ‘Wow, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill player,’” Rud recalled during a phone interview with The News. “He’s a kid who has a chance to play the game a long time.”

No player on the roster, or USHL for that matter, followed the same path as Strbak to South Dakota. His father’s playing career as a defenseman spanned 22 years and traversed six countries, including 49 games with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings in 2003-04 before Max was born.

Each time Martin signed a contract elsewhere, the family relocated. Each stop brought a new set of challenges, from language to culture. Lubika, the family matriarch, studied each language and helped their children do the same. They lived in Slovakia, Russia, Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland. The latter has a law that anyone relocating from a different country must have a basic understanding of the language. Max and his brother, Martin Jr., enrolled in a local school and quickly became fluent in Finnish.

By the time Max arrived in Sioux Falls, he spoke English, Slovak, Czech, Finnish and Russian. He understood the lifestyle of a professional athlete and spent the previous three years living in Finland while the rest of his family returned to Slovakia, where his father works for the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation’s methodology department.

“As a kid, you try to socialize and try to find friends as much as you can, then, all of a sudden, you have to move,” Max recalled. “So, it can be hard a little, but no, I think it’s been good. It’s given me a lot. My English, I had to pretty much speak it since I was a little kid. You get used to it.”

“I think it’s a great experience, not just us as parents or me,” Martin said. “I love to go to other countries. I love to learn different cultures, to know new people, and so now, I can go anywhere in the world, and I have no problems with this. This is how it is with our boys. Maxim and his brother, it’s very similar. They get used to travel from an early age. The know languages, so we are pretty sure both our sons would not get lost, and they can adapt in any country.”

Max decided at 15 years old that he wanted to eventually play hockey at an NCAA program. He considered continuing his career in the Canadian Hockey League but viewed college as a better fit because of its recent track record preparing players to make an immediate jump to the NHL, and he’s always been an excellent student.

Before attending college, though, Strbak wanted to spend one season in the USHL.

Most of his youth hockey was in Finland, where he played in the Under-20 league for Jokerit in the 2021-22 season. Coaches in the country take an individual, skill-based approach. They urge young players to have confidence with the puck and remind them that mistakes are inevitable, so there’s no need to fear a turnover or bad play. But the game is played on a larger ice surface in Finland and lacks the physicality that’s seen at higher levels in North America.

No one had to tell Strbak when he made a mistake for Sioux Falls. He’d diagnose it himself and assure his coaches that it wouldn’t happen again. He was a consistent, physical presence on defense for the Stampede and didn’t have an issue knocking older opponents off the puck to gain possession. The offensive side of his game is a work in progress, though. Strbak quarterbacked Sioux Falls’ second power-play unit and produced five goals with 18 points in 46 games. His upside with the puck was more evident on the international stage, when, as Forton put it, Strbak was in a “more comfortable setting.”

Though Strbak’s role in pro hockey likely will involve more penalty-killing, shot-blocking and making life miserable for opponents, he has the skill to have an impact on his team’s ability to generate offense.

“When I see him, all I see is upside,” Rud said. “I think when he’s on his game, he is a defend-first guy. He defends really hard. He defends with his feet well because he’s such a strong, powerful skater, so he can get in position. … His offense is coming. It’s getting better and better. I think he’s just scratching the surface and I think it’s going to be as a skating, rushing, second wave of attack because he is really good at that and he wants to be part of it, too. We saw flashes of really good offense all year.”

The next step is going to be another challenge for Strbak. At Michigan State, he will join a Big Ten program on the rise and possesses the tools to help him prepare for a career in pro hockey. His situation there is one that gave the Sabres and their development staff confidence. After all, the Spartans’ coach, Adam Nightingale, is a brother of Buffalo’s assistant amateur scouting director, Jason Nightingale.

The Sabres will be patient with Strbak. The organization began to stockpile high-end talent on defense under former General Manager Jason Botterill when it selected Rasmus Dahlin first overall and the process continued under Adams with Owen Power as the first pick in 2021. Strbak, like fellow Sabres draft choice Gavin McCarthy, is a big, strong defenseman who fits how NHL teams want the position to be played.

The wisdom and experiences gained across the globe have Strbak in position to someday join them in Buffalo.

“I’m just very confident he’s going to become a little more polished,” Forton said. “It’s not always going to be about the high compete and the meanness. I think he’ll round out his game over the next two or three years and I have no doubt he’s a second, third-pair NHL defenseman.”