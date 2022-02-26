Mattias Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence for Sabres

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The NHL wasn’t a mystery for Samuelsson when he arrived for the Prospects Challenge this fall. He got his first taste of the league last spring and his 12 games with the Sabres included a matchup against Sidney Crosby. Samuelsson applied that experience in his offseason training and returned to Buffalo poised to take a spot on the roster. A broken bone in a prospects game sidelined Samuelsson until November, leading to an assignment to Rochester.

Samuelsson thrived with the Amerks, playing a first-pairing role, skating in every situation and showing there’s more upside to his game offensively. He had two goals and 15 points in 22 games. Samuelsson will never be a major point producer, but he makes the smart first pass on the breakout and knows how to find a shooting lane from the point.

“Last year was the AHL, but it wasn’t really an official pro year, if that makes sense,” said Samuelsson. “Being there this year, it’s a real pro schedule, playing different teams. Coming off the injury, it was a confidence booster. Get back into a rhythm, get back into game shape and gain some confidence playing games down there and being a big part of the team, playing big minutes. I think it was huge for me. It gave me the confidence I need that when I did get the call up, to be able to play my game up here, too.”

Sabres Notebook: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens "We had no problem putting him out there and using him," coach Don Granato said. "Back-to-back nights, he's a young guy, skating well and he's such an efficient skater, too. He plays efficiently there. So that was a reason for more minutes. Minutes are less taxing to him."