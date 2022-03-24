Mattias Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres

Before Mattias Samuelsson became a fixture on the Buffalo Sabres’ blue line, the 6-foot-4 defenseman was using his combination of size, athleticism and on-ice instincts with Rochester to show that he was ready for the NHL.
All Samuelsson needed was an opportunity. And since an opening on Buffalo’s defense depth chart was created by injury in January, the 22-year-old has proved he can handle even the most difficult assignments.
Five of the club’s six prospects in the NCAA tournament will be in action as part of a first-round ESPNU tripleheader beginning at noon Friday.
“He is a very, very important part of success,” beamed coach Don Granato. “Upon entry into the NHL, he was already stronger than the average NHL player.”
Samuelsson has appeared in only 38 games since he took his first lap in warmups ahead of his debut with Buffalo in April, yet he’s often first over the boards at the start of a penalty kill and when Granato wants to try to shut down the opponent’s top line.
In Edmonton last week, Samuelsson was on the ice against Connor McDavid more than any other Sabres defenseman in a 6-1 loss. And the following night, Samuelsson was matched up against Calgary’s top line – which had a plus-32 goal differential when on the ice together at 5-on-5 – and helped shut the trio down, pushing Matthew Tkachuk off the puck to stifle a Flames rush in the second period of the 1-0 overtime victory.
Alex Tuch scored the clincher in the shootout and Tage Thompson also scored in the round and added two goals in the game as the Sabres overcame the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3, Wednesday night in KeyBank Center.
Samuelsson aced similar tests Sunday in Vancouver and Wednesday against Pittsburgh, capped by an impressive showing against future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby. The Penguins had only four shot attempts when Crosby was on the ice against Samuelsson, the latest sign of the Sabres defenseman’s rapid development.
It was only 11 months ago that Samuelsson made his debut in a loss against the Penguins. This time, he was a key reason why the Sabres earned a 4-3 shootout win to improve to 7-3 in March and 5-1 in their last six games.
“My debut was definitely a lot of nerves and overwhelming to be on the ice with those guys,” Samuelsson said. “And now playing a handful of games and playing against top guys on every team, I think I've proven to myself I could do it and proved to the coaching staff I can handle it.”
Samuelsson had a plus-3 rating in the win over Pittsburgh and assisted on the first of Tage Thompson’s two goals with a perfect cross-slot pass after skating deep into the offensive zone. In 26 games since rejoining the Sabres this season, Samuelsson has four assists and averages 19:05 of ice time.
His arrival has taken some pressure off Rasmus Dahlin and, by extension, Granato, who has another defense pair to put on the ice in difficult situations such as those the Sabres encountered in Vancouver. With the score tied in the third period, Granato was able to deploy Samuelsson in the defensive zone and Dahlin in the offensive end.
Support Local Journalism
"I know a lot of guys might say coming here that they're super excited to be here and they want to be here. But that's truly something I took pride in. I want to be here. They took a chance on me and I've loved it here so far," Hinostroza said.
Despite having nine defensive-zone faceoffs, Samuelsson had a 77.02% shot quality share at 5-on-5, an indication the Sabres were controlling play with him on the ice. He’s become consistently aggressive in killing an opponent’s rush by forcing forwards to the wall, eliminating passing options and putting Buffalo in position to get back the puck.
He also appears more comfortable in the offensive zone and would have scored a goal in Calgary if goalie Jacob Markstrom hadn’t tracked the puck perfectly when it reached the blade of Samuelsson’s stick.
Opponents are having trouble finding time and space with Samuelsson on the ice. He uses his long reach to poke the puck away and seems to catch some off-guard with his quick first step when defending.
“Have you seen his stick?” Dahlin said with a smile. “It’s like a cobra. No, he’s amazing, you know? He makes great plays out there. Even defensively, such a big, strong guy and like I said, great stick. He’s, whatever, 30 games in and he’s already playing like he does so it’s so exciting. He’s gonna be a huge part of this team for a really long time, I hope. He’s doing a great job, for sure.”
Samuelsson has had the physical tools to play in the NHL since shortly after he was drafted by the Sabres with the first pick of the second round in 2018. Experience against older players was the next step. He played two seasons at Western Michigan, where he learned under former NHL coach Andy Murray, and appeared in 45 games with Rochester before a spot opened in Buffalo’s top four on defense.
The real dilemma here: What if the Sabres want Anderson back, but he doesn't want them?
The Sabres had several options on defense entering training camp, but Samuelsson was unable to earn a roster spot because of an injury suffered in the opening game of the Prospects Challenge that sidelined him until November.
Now, Samuelsson is a primary reason why the Sabres haven’t trailed in their last three games. He’s expected to be on the ice against the top players of the Washington Capitals, including Alex Ovechkin, when the latest playoff opponent is in KeyBank Center on Friday night.
When Granato needs a defenseman on the ice in a difficult situation, he turns to Samuelsson. With Samuelsson’s emergence, Dahlin’s ascent, Owen Power’s impending arrival and the versatility of Jacob Bryson, the left side of the Sabres’ defense is a formidable building block for the franchise. There won’t be pressure on Power to be the team’s top defender when he signs his entry-level contract, which is expected to be next month.
It’s a significant win for the Sabres that Anderson will be here to provide leadership on and off the ice. With 30 saves Sunday, Anderson passed Mike Richter for fifth all-time in wins (302) for a U.S.-born goaltender.
The Sabres' developing talent on the blue line will be the engine that makes their 5-on-5 offense go, including Samuelsson's ability to knock opponents off the puck before making a smart first pass on the breakout.
“He’s a big part of why we’ve been able to be better and better as we’ve moved along through the season," Granato said of Samuelsson.