Mattias Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres

Sabres winger Vinnie Hinostroza says he is 'super interested' in new contract "I know a lot of guys might say coming here that they're super excited to be here and they want to be here. But that's truly something I took pride in. I want to be here. They took a chance on me and I've loved it here so far," Hinostroza said.

Despite having nine defensive-zone faceoffs, Samuelsson had a 77.02% shot quality share at 5-on-5, an indication the Sabres were controlling play with him on the ice. He’s become consistently aggressive in killing an opponent’s rush by forcing forwards to the wall, eliminating passing options and putting Buffalo in position to get back the puck.

He also appears more comfortable in the offensive zone and would have scored a goal in Calgary if goalie Jacob Markstrom hadn’t tracked the puck perfectly when it reached the blade of Samuelsson’s stick.

Opponents are having trouble finding time and space with Samuelsson on the ice. He uses his long reach to poke the puck away and seems to catch some off-guard with his quick first step when defending.

“Have you seen his stick?” Dahlin said with a smile. “It’s like a cobra. No, he’s amazing, you know? He makes great plays out there. Even defensively, such a big, strong guy and like I said, great stick. He’s, whatever, 30 games in and he’s already playing like he does so it’s so exciting. He’s gonna be a huge part of this team for a really long time, I hope. He’s doing a great job, for sure.”