Matthew Savoie, the Buffalo Sabres' top draft pick last summer, will be in the lineup Thursday night for the Rochester Americans in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final series against the Hershey Bears.

Savoie, 19, joined the team for practice Monday and did not dress for Rochester's Game 1 victory Tuesday.

Savoie’s season with the Winnipeg Ice ended Friday night with a loss in the Western Hockey League championship. He arrived in Rochester late Sunday and prepared to board a bus to Hershey the following day after practice. Michael Mersch, the Amerks’ captain, texted Savoie to introduce himself and explain the team’s dress code for the trip.

“Matt Savoie is here to play,” coach Seth Appert told reporters Monday. “And when we get him acclimated, we'll see him in the lineup.”

Savoie was drafted ninth overall by the Sabres last summer and amassed 73 goals with 185 points over the past two regular seasons in Winnipeg. He was an offensive dynamo in its run to the WHL championship series, totaling 11 goals and 29 points in 19 games.

Listed at 5-foot-9, Savoie has a tantalizing skill set with elite speed, an effective right-handed shot, a relentless drive to get the puck and the burning desire to be great. He can play center or wing and fits perfectly with how the Amerks attack offensively. He also has a mature game defensively that will ease the transition from junior to pro. And as devastating as it was to fall short of his goal with the Ice, he immediately pivoted to another: helping the Amerks win.