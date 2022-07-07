Matthew Savoie headlines Sabres' three-pick, first-round haul at NHL Draft

MONTREAL – Kevyn Adams was on his cell phone at the Buffalo Sabres’ draft table in Bell Centre as the clock was winding down on the ninth pick of the first round Thursday night.

Adams was exploring every scenario in his quest to build a prospect pipeline that will eventually supplement that group of young Sabres who developed under coach Don Granato this season. There were conversations with each of the eight general managers ahead of Adams in the first round to see if Buffalo could move up.

He even came close to adding two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Matt Murray from Ottawa to flip his pick at No. 16 for seventh overall, only to have the deal nixed by the Murray’s no-trade list.

In the end, the Sabres didn’t move up or down. Adams and everyone at the Sabres’ draft table walked to the stage to announce the selections of Winnipeg Ice center Matthew Savoie at No. 9, Swedish center Noah Ostlund at 16 and, finally, prolific Czech scorer Jiri Kulich at 28.

“It was a really good day for our organization,” Adams beamed. “Felt really strongly that we got players that we believe in. They all have different attributes, but very, very competitive players. … Guys we think are Sabres, and they’re going to help us.”

Savoie, who was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the fourth-best North American skater in the draft, likely has the shortest timeline to join the young core in Buffalo. The 18-year-old totaled 41 goals and 102 points in 75 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Ice. Listed at 5-foot-9, he is a dynamic skater and playmaker with the ability to play center or wing. He spent most of his time at the former this season, showcasing the tantalizing skill set that made him a candidate to play a full season in the Western Hockey League at only 15 years old.

Unlike some prolific junior players, Savoie’s impact wasn’t limited to the power play. He drove play at 5-on-5 by entering the zone at top speed before finding or creating time and space to spark one of the top offensive teams Canadian junior hockey.

The Sabres tracked Savoie throughout this season – including multiple conversations with the Alberta native – and made calls to ensure he would fit with Adams’ vision for building a Stanley Cup-winning roster in Buffalo. Adams spoke with Sabres center Peyton Krebs, who was teammates and, briefly, road roommates with Savoie in Winnipeg.

“Elite hockey sense, high motor, elite skater,” Adams said of Savoie. “He can score. I mean, he’s a finisher. Highly, highly competitive. High motor. For me, that’s a big deal – guys that just never stop. They just keep going and going.”

There were also chats with Ice head coach and former Sabres defenseman James Patrick, who worked with Adams on Lindy Ruff’s coaching staff in Buffalo. Savoie has all the tools Buffalo wants in forward prospects, including high-end speed and skill. But he’s also a determined competitor, willing to get to the net and do the grunt work to help his team win.

Ice center Conor Geekie, who was chosen by Arizona with the No. 11 pick, boasted about Savoie's skill set at the combine in Buffalo in May.

"I think for me, it’s Sav’s speed," Geekie said. "You know, getting to play with him, probably the fastest player I've ever played with. Sometimes I even get lost trying to find him for a pass. Really good player, super good speed."

Savoie sat with his family in Bell Centre as chaos unfolded on the draft floor, from the Canadiens' stunning pick of Juraj Slafkovsky first overall to Shane Wright falling to Seattle at No. 4. When Savoie reached the stage to greet his new bosses, he exchanged his suit jacket for a white Sabres jersey.

"It was definitely a bit of a hectic situation," Savoie said with a grin. "I've never been through an experience like before, but now to see it come full circle is truly a blessing. I'm super excited to be part of the Sabres organization and can't wait to get to work down there."

An immediate jump to the NHL is doubtful. Though Savoie has ample experience against older, stronger competition – including a productive season against college-aged players with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League in 2020-21 – his development, like every other prospect in this draft, was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. And remember, the Canadian Hockey League, which governs the WHL, prevents prospects from playing in the AHL until they turn 19.

The Sabres don’t need to rush him. They’re well-stocked at forward in the NHL, plus prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka will try to make the roster out of training camp.

"We’re not gonna be in a spot where we’re gonna rush anyone," said Adams, repeating an organizational philosophy he's stated to reporters since becoming general manager in 2020. "We’re gonna let these guys develop. But we feel really good about the way this played out tonight.”

The Sabres continued to stockpile prospects with high-end speed and skill. Ostlund, a 5-foot-11 center, had the skating, playmaking and vision to play in the Swedish Hockey League at 18. Ostlund, like many elite prospects his age, struggled against men. He totaled only zero points in 11 games while averaging just 6:59 of ice time.

Ostlund, though, showed scouts in Sweden’s under-20 junior league and at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship that he’s exceptional when competing against his peers. Listed at 5-foot-10, Ostlund helped his country win gold at the tournament with four goals and 10 points in six games. He expects to play in the SHL again next season and anticipates he’ll be ready to sign with the Sabres next summer, though his physical maturation will be a determining factor.

Ostlund projects as a long-term center and has played there his entire career, whereas Savoie and Kulich can also play the wing.

"I think I’m a player with a great hockey IQ and my skating is one of my best assets, too," Ostlund said. "I’d describe myself as a smart, two-way centerman."

Adams was patient as the first round was winding down, despite the risk that Kulich might be gone at 28. Kulich, 18, was named Most Valuable Player at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship after leading the tournament with nine goals and 11 points while captaining Czech Republic for its six games. He wants to make an immediate jump to the NHL but has only played 49 games in Czechia’s top professional league.

Though Adams didn’t reveal details, he told reporters Kulich was higher on the Sabres’ prospect rankings than where he was selected. He pairs a fast, aggressive style of play with a left-handed shot that earned him power-play time as a teenager in pro hockey.

“He has an elite shot,” said Adams. “Elite shot. One of the top we’ve seen in a while for this age.”

All three are expected to be among the Sabres prospects to attend development camp in Buffalo from July 13-16, although Savoie has yet to resume exhaustive skating since his shoulder was recently medically cleared. They are the latest first-round haul by Adams, following in the footsteps of Quinn, defenseman Owen Power and winger Isak Rosen.

Savoie is an elite talent to headline the draft class. He was so good as a bantam that he applied for the rare exceptional status with the CHL, which would have allowed him to play an entire season at only 15 years old. Once denied, Savoie was still able to play 22 games with Winnipeg in the spring of 2020. He totaled zero goals in 22 difficult games. But the experience set him on a path to joining what the Sabres are building in Buffalo.

“They have a ton of good, young players and good prospects, as well as good leadership and good veteran guys,” Savoie said of the Sabres. “I think they’re definitely moving in the right direction and I’m really happy to be joining them.”