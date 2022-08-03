Matteo Costantini looks to apply lessons learned at Sabres development camp with UND

It took two years for Sabres prospect Matteo Costantini to skate in LECOM Harborcenter as a member of development camp due to Covid-19. He took his development into his own hands, patiently waiting for the opportunity.

When the opportunity finally came time to take the ice in July, it was worth the wait.

Costantini skated alongside fellow 2020 draft picks forward Jack Quinn and defenseman Albert Kyckasen during three practice sessions. Although some shifts only lasted 15 seconds, it’s what made the camp more meaningful to the young center while he soaked in his first taste of the NHL.

“It’s nice to meet all the guys,” Costantini said. “I haven’t seen anyone from when I was drafted yet, so it’s nice to get to know them and get on a first-name basis.”

Costantini, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, was the No. 131 overall pick for the Sabres during the 2020 NHL Draft, and has had a close relationship with the organization for a few years. He’s from St. Catharines, Ontario, and has played for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres for three seasons.

In his draft year, Costantini put up 36 goals and 32 assists in 50 games for the Jr. Sabres, adding two goals and eight assists in the playoffs. The center was set to join the British Columbia Hockey League for the 2020-21 season when it moved to a standstill with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Having already committed to play at North Dakota, Costantini instead spent his first year post-draft with Sioux City in the USHL, scoring seven goals with 15 assists in 37 regular-season games.

“Covid had shut the BCHL down, and North Dakota wanted me to play games,” Costantini said. “They wanted me to get as many games under my belt before stepping into college hockey, so I jumped into the USHL.”

At first, the college route wasn’t in the cards for Costantini. He enjoyed playing junior hockey in Canada. But after deciding to prolong his development, he committed to the University of North Dakota.

“I felt like I needed to take another year for myself, and then the NCAA option opened up and I started visiting schools,” Costantini said. “North Dakota kind of caught my attention and I felt really good with the coaching staff, so I decided it was the place for me.”

As a freshman, Costantini said playing at the collegiate level was a challenge, especially having to learn a slightly different playing style. He was one of nine freshmen, and one of 14 first-year players in the program.

There was one caveat. North Dakota’s roster was too deep at center for him to get quality ice time. So Costantini shifted to left wing.

“I found that he got acclimated very quickly and he accepted whatever role that was when he got there,” North Dakota men’s hockey head coach Brad Berry said. “I thought he hit the ground running when he got here his first few months.”

Costantini had to learn and adjust more than he might have anticipated, but he wasn’t uncomfortable. He was observant, and used his upperclass teammates to help him learn.

“We found that in order for him to play with other good players of his caliber, we put him on the wing,” Berry said. “We wanted to give him a significant role and we thought he did a good job there.”

Costantini relished the idea of knowing he could make a name for himself with the Fighting Hawks' fanbase. He knew the NCAA hockey world didn’t know him yet, and the idea allowed him to play loose. Costantini scored eight goals with 13 assists in 35 games in his first season.

After a 2-1 overtime loss to Notre Dame in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the center will return to North Dakota and use the Sabres’ teachings to try to get his team closer to the Frozen Four.

“It’s tough to try and put into words, because you just have to see it to understand it,” Costantini said. “But it’s been one of the best experiences of my life. It’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before.”

Costantini would call Berry and share things he learned during development camp. They previously had a conversation at the end of the season about Costantini’s development, and he wanted to keep his coach updated on what he was doing to reach Berry’s goals.

“He said he thought it was a tremendous experience,” Berry said. “I think anytime you get the chance to play with pros and learn from them, it’s always a good experience, especially for an eyes-wide-open guy like Matteo.”

Costantini wants to experience the different levels that college hockey offers. He also has the opportunity to prolong his development and excel in more aspects of his game. Berry said he expects Costantini to become stronger physically and more versatile on the power play both as a winger and a center.

“(Costantini) is a sponge when it comes to learning different things,” Berry said. “He’s very inquisitive and curious, and that’s part of growth when you have players like that. They cannot help but grow when you have that.”

With an older team this season, Costantini returns to the Ralph Engelstad Arena as one of the more experienced underclassmen. His role for the Fighting Hawks may not be set for this season, but Costantini and Berry remain confident that the forward's experience at development camp can shape Costantini into the leader Berry expects him to be, on and off the ice.

“I think that’s just part of the process,” Costantini said. “Every year you’re going to have a bigger role and they expect you to be better. So, I’m looking to take on a bigger role next year in North Dakota and looking forward to that challenge.”