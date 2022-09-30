Matt Savoie using extra time with Sabres to become 'best possible player'

Matt Savoie corralled the pass from Buffalo Sabres teammate Vinnie Hinostroza in the slot, quickly stickhandled the puck to his backhand and flicked a shot over the outstretched blocker of goalie Eric Comrie.

The display of skill wasn’t during a practice filled with prospects. Savoie showcased his tantalizing talent Friday on the ice at KeyBank Center with a group that will be very similar to the one coach Don Granato uses when the season opens Oct. 13.

Skating on a line with Hinostroza and Anders Bjork, Savoie used every touch of the puck to try to show coaches and management that he belongs in the NHL, even at 18 years old.

“I think my goal is to keep getting better every day,” Savoie said after practice. “Continuing to adjust to the pace and continuing to grow my confidence. I think I’ve done a good job so far, so I think I’m just going to continue with that.”

Savoie seems destined to be in the lineup the next time Granato gives some of his NHL regulars a tune-up to prepare for the regular season, possibly as soon as Saturday when the Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 1 p.m.

Many clubs, Buffalo included, have already assigned some prospects to their respective junior clubs. Savoie, who was drafted ninth overall in July, is expected to eventually return to the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League. He’ll be among the top junior players in Canada and likely will represent the country at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Sabres aren’t ready to assign Savoie elsewhere, though. Granato explained following practice Friday that Savoie will get at least one more preseason game because his performance showed this is currently the best situation for his development.

“He’s an intriguing player,” said Granato. “There’s so many things to be excited about. I think the more experience we can immerse him in while he is here, the better and faster he will acclimate. Yeah, the intention is to get him into another game at least and evaluate again from that point.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When Savoie arrived for Prospects Challenge early this month, he told reporters that he was determined to stay as long as possible and earn NHL games this season. The roster will make that difficult, at least early on, because JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn are expected to graduate from Rochester to Buffalo. Hinostroza is back, and Bjork is on a one-way contract that could influence the final roster. There’s also ample depth on defense with Lawrence Pilut and others pushing to make the team, and Casey Fitzgerald no longer waivers exempt.

The Sabres can give Savoie as many as nine NHL games without burning the first season of his three-year entry level contract, but the scenario is unlikely given the lack of available opportunity. Instead, Savoie, like Dylan Cozens in 2019, will go back to the junior hockey to gain strength and produce a dominant season against his peers. In 2021-22, Savoie totaled 35 goals and 90 points in 65 games for Winnipeg, which should be among the top teams in the WHL this season.

Savoie already has gained invaluable experience in camp. He saw firsthand how little time and space there is to create offense compared to junior hockey. Handling pressure is far more difficult against NHL competition. Opponents are faster and forecheck in waves. He and his linemates, Kyle Okposo and Casey Mittelstadt, were the standout group from the recent intrasquad scrimmage, but the trio, along with most of the Sabres, had a difficult time generating chances Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Savoie, though, made a strong first impression on Okposo and Mittelstadt, who told Granato how much they enjoyed skating with the teenager.

“I was very impressed,” said Okposo. “The game was a little bit sloppy against Philly and we didn’t get a whole lot going on. But the intrasquad scrimmage, I thought it was a ton of fun. You can just see how smart he is. And the biggest thing for me was his work ethic. As a young kid, sometimes you can be a little timid and you’re going into an NHL camp. You really don’t know how to approach it, but he’s gone all-out. His work ethic is second to none out there, so it’s been great to see.”

Savoie has seen time on the power play and penalty kill, including at practice Friday when the bulk of the Sabres’ final roster was on the ice. He continues to impress despite the increased pace of play. Savoie was among Buffalo’s best players during the Prospects Challenge, when he totaled three goals in three games. Between the showcase and preseason, he’s 5-0 in a Sabres uniform.

His two preseason games haven’t offered Savoie the opportunity to use his impressive right-handed shot. But he’s impacted the game in other ways, particularly on defense by stripping pucks in the defensive zone and pressuring opponents into mistakes.

The well-rounded approach hasn’t gone unnoticed. Savoie was proud to hear about the praise from Okposo and Mittelstadt. But he’s not settling for a few kind words. He wants to use every practice and game in Buffalo to improve his game.

“Yeah, it’s definitely nice to hear when guys of that caliber enjoy playing with you, but for me, I’m just trying to be the best possible player I can,” Savoie said. “I’m the type of guy that likes to make my linemates better, make the game a little bit easier for them out there. So, any chance I get to do that I’m taking it.”