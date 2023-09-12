Matt Savoie's bid to earn a spot on the Buffalo Sabres' roster for opening night will begin a week before training camp opens in KeyBank Center.

Savoie, the Sabres' top draft choice in 2022, headlines Buffalo's roster for the six-team Prospects Challenge, which will feature 12 games across three days in LECOM Harborcenter.

At forward, the Sabres will also have 2023 first-round draft pick Zach Benson, top prospect Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, Tyson Kozak, Filip Cederqvist, Viktor Neuchev, Olivier Nadeau, Aleksandr Kisakov and Ethan Miedema. They also invited five forwards whom they didn't draft: Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Graham Slaggert, Lawson Shrek, Damien Giroux and Dominick Mersch.

Fiddler-Schultz, Slaggert and Giroux signed American Hockey League contracts with the Rochester Americans this summer. Dominick Mersch, the brother of Amerks captain, Michael Mersch, signed with the Sabres' ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, this summer.

The Sabres' defense will be led by prospects Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov, both of whom are expected to be with the Amerks at the start of the season. Vsevolod Komarov, who signed an entry-level contract with Buffalo in May, will also participate in the event before he re-joins the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick helped the Remparts win the Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup in June.

Zach Metsa is also on the roster after appearing in 13 playoff games with the Rochester Americans during their run to the AHL's Eastern Conference final. Metsa, 24, signed an AHL contract with the Amerks after helping Quinnipiac win the NCAA's national championship in men's hockey. Defensemen Chris Jandric and Nicholas Savoie also received an invite to play for the Sabres in the tournament before Rochester's training camp. The Sabres' blue line will also have Mats Lindgren and Norwin Panocha, both unsigned draft picks set to play junior hockey in Canada this season.

The Sabres chose to exclude Devon Levi from the Prospects Challenge because he's going to compete in training camp to be their starting goalie. Levi, 21, appeared in seven NHL games with Buffalo in March and April, producing five wins and an impressive .905 save percentage.

Instead, fans will get to watch Scott Ratzlaff, who the Sabres drafted in the fifth round in June. Ratzlaff, 18, will be the starting goalie for the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds after excelling as their backup the past two seasons.

The other goaltending spot at Prospects Challenge will be filled by Josh Fleming, who went undrafted and played last season for Acadie Blackhurst of the QMJHL.

Lukas Rousek is another notable player excluded from the roster because he's vying for a spot with the Sabres. Rousek had another promising season for the Amerks and produced two points in two games with Buffalo. The 2019 sixth-round draft pick signed a two-year contract this summer to return to the club.

Rousek's absence creates an opportunity for Savoie, Kulich and Benson to get a head start on impressing management. Savoie had a promising season after he was selected ninth overall by the Sabres in 2022, totaling 49 goals and 124 points between the WHL's regular season and playoffs. Savoie, 19, is not yet eligible to play regular-season games with Rochester because of his age, unless it's as part of a short conditioning stint. He'll either make Buffalo's roster or return to junior hockey with the Wenatchee Wild.

Benson, the Sabres' first-round pick this summer, must also wait to play in the AHL. The 18-year-old was outstanding at development camp and this is an opportunity for management to see how his skillset fares against his peers in a physical, 5-on-5 game. He's expected to be in Wenatchee after spending time with the Sabres in training camp this month.

Kulich can use the event to show that his rookie season in Rochester was a sign that he's ready for the NHL. Kulich had 31 goals and 57 points between the regular season and playoffs despite not turning 19 years old until April. He's one of five first-round draft picks on the Sabres' roster for the Prospects Challenge, joining Savoie, Rosen, Benson and Johnson.

The Sabres open the Prospects Challenge Fri., Sept 15 against the Montreal Canadiens, followed by a game against the New Jersey Devils' Prospects Sept. 16 and the finale is Sept. 18 against Pittsburgh. Each of Buffalo's games will be played at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Ottawa vs. New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Ottawa vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Boston vs. Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.