Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich among Sabres to watch at Prospects Challenge

Sabres fans won't have to wait much longer to see recent first-round draft pick Matt Savoie on the ice in Buffalo.

Savoie, whom the Sabres drafted ninth overall in July, was announced Monday as part of the club’s roster for its Prospects Challenge, which will be held Sept. 15-19 in LECOM Harborcenter. The event will feature three Sabres games, all of which can be attended by ticket-purchasing fans: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Montreal; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. New Jersey; and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Ottawa.

The Sabres' full roster, which will face Canadiens No. 1 draft choice Juraj Slafkovsky in the opening game:

Forwards (15): Aleksandr Kisakov, Matt Savoie, Linus Weissbach, Filip Cederqvist, Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, Josh Bloom, Tyson Kozak, Lukas Rousek, Nolan Burke, Kohen Olischefski, Atley Calvert, Josh Passolt, Emmett Sproule, Declan McDonnell.

Defensemen (8): Mats Lindgren, Vsevelod Komarov, Oskari Laaksonen, Zach Berzolla, Spencer Sova, Francois-James Buteau, Ethan Ritchie, Chas Sharpe.

Goalies (2): Beck Warm, Tomas Suchanek.

Forwards Matej Pekar and Olivier Nadeau will be in Buffalo this week but neither will participate in the on-ice portion of the Prospects Challenge because of injury. A swath of the Sabres’ prospect pipeline also couldn’t come to the event because their respective club is in the NCAA or their season is already underway overseas, including Swedish center Noah Ostlund, whom the Sabres drafted at No. 16 in July.

Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, both of whom are expected to make the Sabres' opening-night roster, aren't participating in Prospects Challenge.

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen not on the roster, the Sabres chose to invite recent Rochester signing Beck Warm, who spent most of last season in the ECHL, and Tomas Suchanek of the Western Hockey League’s Tri-City Americans. Lake View native Declan McDonnell also accepted an invitation after participating in development camp.

Here’s a snapshot of players to watch when the Sabres open Prospects Challenge with a practice Wednesday afternoon in LECOM Haborcenter:

Matt Savoie

Savoie was unable to participate in development camp because of a shoulder injury suffered during the Winnipeg Ice’s run in the WHL Playoffs. Savoie, 18, will be the player to watch during the practices and games because of his elite skating, fierce competitiveness and effective right-handed shot.

A 'game-changer,' Matt Savoie's time in Dubuque set him on path to Sabres Savoie's time in Dubuque allowed him to showcase the high-end skill, competitiveness and passion for hockey that won over Buffalo's management and scouts.

Savoie is expected to play another season in the WHL, where he’ll be the top player on a contending team coached by James Patrick, a former Sabres player and assistant coach. Last season, Savoie totaled 35 goals and 90 points in 65 regular-season games. Though Savoie can play wing, he’s expected to be at center at this showcase event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jiri Kulich

A standout performer at development camp, Kulich’s skill set resembles that of Peterka with his skating ability and remarkable shot. Kulich, 18, was drafted with the No. 28 pick in the 2022 draft – the selection acquired from Florida in the Sam Reinhart trade – following his MVP performance at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Kulich competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship last month, where he had eight points in seven games for Czechia.

Kulich can play center or wing, though he will line up at the former at this event, and, he’s expected to play in Rochester this season.

Aleksandr Kisakov

Unable to attend development camp because of an immigration issue, Kisakov is the first of Adams’ Russia-born draft choices to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres. Kisakov, 19, slices through the opposing defense with his high-end speed and brings a scoring touch. Across the past two seasons, the 2021 second-round pick totaled 64 goals and 149 points in 150 games with his club in Russia’s top junior league. This is Sabres’ fans first opportunity to see Kisakov before he joins the Amerks.

Isak Rosen

Selected 14th overall by the Sabres in 2021, Rosen had a difficult development season in Sweden, where he received little ice time in the top professional league before suffering a season-ending hand injury. Rosen, 19, is ultra-skilled and showed promise again at world juniors last month, where he had four goals and five points in seven games to help Sweden win bronze. Rosen, who can use his exceptional shot from the right wing, is expected to spend this season in Rochester.

Isak Rosen readying for 'big opportunity' with Sabres after tough year in Sweden On May 31, Isak Rosen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres, who selected him in the first round, 14th overall, at the draft last July.

Filip Cederqvist

This is the first time Sabres fans have seen Cederqvist in Buffalo since development camp in 2019, when he was days removed from his selection in the fifth round of the draft. Cederqvist, 22, is a 6-foot-3 left wing who was outstanding in the Swedish Hockey League last season with 14 goals and 32 points in 49 games for Djurgardens IF.

Josh Bloom

Sabres prospect Josh Bloom learns with Amerks after breakout junior season Josh Bloom’s skating and left-handed shot appear ready for pro hockey. The 6-foot-2 forward needs to get stronger, but he will have ample time to do so. At only 18 years old, he couldn’t appear in a game with the Amerks after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres in April.

Bloom, like so many others in the Ontario Hockey League, didn’t have a 2020-21 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Sabres used a third-round pick on the winger last summer and he’s since earned an entry-level contract. Bloom, 19, had 30 goals and 61 points in 60 games for the Saginaw Spirit, which is expected to be a contender in the OHL this season. He isn’t yet eligible to play in Rochester, so the 6-foot-2 forward will play one more year of junior hockey before joining the Sabres or Amerks.

Tyson Kozak's developing skills aid in journey to be a Sabres prospect Kozak tallied 34 goals and 40 assists in the regular season and 10 playoff games with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL.

Tyson Kozak

Another standout at development camp, Kozak was a seventh-round draft choice in 2021 and earned an entry-level contract this summer. Kozak, who turns 20 in December, had 32 goals and 69 points in 66 games for the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks last season. His competitiveness, desire to get to the net and forechecking ability should shine in the prospect games, which, unlike development camp, tend to be physical.