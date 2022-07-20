Mats Lindgren takes the first steps to make his name his own for the Sabres organization

The name Mats Lindgren has been announced twice in NHL drafts.

Twenty-nine years ago, center Mats Lindgren Sr. was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 15 pick. On July 9, his son, defenseman Mats Lindgren Jr., was drafted in the fourth round by the Buffalo Sabres.

Growing up with an NHL name, 17-year-old Mats Jr. said he was determined to stay true to himself during his early hockey days. He used his father's knowledge and experience but wanted to separate himself and not have the comparison shadowing everything he did.

After showcasing his skills last week at Sabres development camp, Mats Jr. wants to make a name for himself.

“I think it’s not putting too much pressure on myself,” Mats Jr. said. “It’s trying to play your own game while you’re out on the ice, and I think if I do those things I have the best shot to impress people.”

Mats Jr. was born in Vancouver, but the family moved to Mats Sr.’s hometown, Skelleftea, Sweden, once the former NHL player retired in January 2005. Mats Sr., following his retirement, became an assistant coach in Sweden with Skelleftea AIK. He stayed there for five seasons, while also working with Mats Jr. when he was first learning the game. Mats Jr. said he learned to play hockey, while learning the language, in the skating style the country is known for and relied on what he learned throughout his early journey.

Although undersized for a defenseman at 5-foot-11, Mats Jr. is a smooth and agile skater, as he showed throughout development camp. He still wants to gain more power and has taken advantage of the weightlifting training that development camp offered him. He’s only 173 pounds and has wanted to gain more weight, adding that the nutrition class was one of the best parts of development camp.

“That’s something I’m trying to work on,” Mats Jr. said. “I’m trying to get bigger, stronger and trying to put on weight. Right now, the main focus is to try and put on weight because that’s huge for me.”

Mats Jr. worked his way through the Canadian Sport School Hockey League with the U15, U16 and U18 development teams when his family moved back to Canada in 2015. He kept working with his father to balance his Swedish roots with the Canadian style of play.

In three seasons, he played 67 games, with seven goals and 43 assists. He verbally committed to University of Michigan and planned to pursue the NCAA route to the NHL, but a call from the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers changed his mind.

The defenseman went No. 7 overall in the 2019 WHL Draft, but only played four games with the Blazers before the season was shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, Mats Jr. played one season in the U.S. Premier Hockey League with the Chicago Cougars and rejoined the Blazers once the WHL started back up in 2021.

Mats Jr. picked up right where he left off in Kamloops, finishing the 2021-22 regular season with five goals and 39 assists, earning another seven assists in the playoffs.

The postseason was a breakout performance for Mats Jr. leading up to the draft, and he said he began showcasing more than just his scoring and playmaking abilities.

He was ranked No. 47 among North American skaters leading into the draft by NHL Central Scouting, falling from No. 30 at midseason.

Mats Jr. said his dad was one of the first people he’s turned to for advice while navigating his initial development camp. The two worked together in the weeks leading up to the event.

“There’s been a lot of stuff happening in the past week,” Mats Jr. said upon reflecting on the week after the draft. “It’s probably the most that’s happened in my life. So it’s been an amazing experience.”

Along with building muscle and power, Mats Jr. is learning to become a two-way player. His offensive ability has become the forefront of his game throughout his early career, but he said he wants to be more than that as a player. He was one of the youngest members of this year's draft class and doesn't turn 18 until Aug. 28. Mats Jr. compared his style of play to Quinn Hughes, whom he watched "a lot" being a Vancouver Canucks fan.

“Obviously I want to be a player like that,” Mats Jr. said. “But all I can do is try and get better every day and work as hard as I can, so hopefully, I can be able to see myself with one of those guys.”

Mats Jr. wowed fans during the French Connection tournament Saturday in the shootout, as he stick handled the puck between his legs to beat goalie Zach Stejskal.

Mats Lindgren goes between the legs in the shootout. pic.twitter.com/EghAKVSzhe — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) July 16, 2022

His intention at Sabres development camp was to learn and compete with high-level talent, so that he can use the skills he learned with the Blazers this upcoming season.

“Overall experience is key for playing with bigger, stronger guys,” Mats Jr. said. “Basically the top of the top, best of the best. I just am not putting too much pressure on this and am trying to have fun.”

Mats Jr. is hoping to receive a Sabres training camp invite for later this year, but will return to Vancouver to train with his dad and coaches for the time being. He plans on playing for the Blazers again this year, continuing to take more steps in advancing his game.

After he was drafted, Mats Jr. said his goal is to eventually win the Norris Trophy. The goal is derived from wanting to become that powerful, two-way player he’s looked up to while learning the game.

He still relies on his dad, knowing Mats Sr. has gone through the same process. But his dad still wants his son to be himself.

“He’s huge for me,” Mats Jr. said. “He’s been with me my whole journey and I’ve learned so much from him.

"He was just telling me to play my game and not put too much pressure on myself. Ultimately, that’s all I can do.”