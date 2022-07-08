Mats Lindgren becomes first defenseman taken by Sabres in 2022 draft

MONTREAL – The wait was longer than many expected, but the Buffalo Sabres finally selected a defenseman Friday in the fourth round of the NHL Draft.

With the 106th pick, the Sabres selected left-shot defenseman Mats Lindgren of the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers. Listed at 5-foot-11, the 17-year-old totaled five goals and 44 points in 68 regular-season games. He was ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the 47th-best North American skater in the draft class.

Kamloops models his game after Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and has the skating ability to elude defenders when carrying the puck up ice to ignite his club’s offense. His father, also named Mats, was selected 15th overall in the 1993 draft by the Winnipeg Jets and played parts of seven seasons in the NHL. He also represented Sweden at the Nagano Olympics in 1998.

The Sabres' newest draft choice got his effortless, airy skating ability from his father. He was initially going to go the NCAA route and committed to the University of Michigan before Kamloops selected him seventh overall at the 2019 draft. Lindgren learned Swedish while living there with his family following his father's retirement.

Lindgren showed throughout his second full season in the WHL that he is more than an offensive defenseman, although skating and playmaking are a strength.

"I think, for sure, my physicality," Lindgren said. "I think, in the playoffs, I really showed that I can play a two-way game. Before the season, I was kind of an offensive defenseman, but I think I proved as the season went along that I can play both sides and just really excited about it. You watch the top guys in the NHL, they play both sides of the game. That’s the player I want to be. My goal is to win the Norris trophy one day, so just so happy I can add those things to my game."