Mark Pysyk provides stability to Sabres defense in pairing with Rasmus Dahlin

"It's quite a big difference compared with me when I was his age," Pysyk said Wednesday in KeyBank Center. "He plays with the puck very well, he's confident, he's unbelievably smooth out there. And I just went into it like any other game, just trying to be solid, responsible. Just do my thing and let him do his."

The numbers bear that out. During the Sabres' 5-3 loss to the Capitals, they had 75% of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Dahlin and Pysyk were on the ice, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, and Washington did not score. The Dahlin-Butcher pairing had just 48% against Detroit, and the pair flamed out at just 29% during Thursday's 5-2 thumping in Seattle.

"He's a real stabilizing personality. He's been in the league a long time and has a calm to his game," Granato said of Pysyk. "And I think that was at a premium for us at that moment, to have a little bit more calm. Certainly, the defensive group was under fire. ... The right shot makes it a lot easier."

Pysyk is back with the Sabres on a one-year, $900,000 contract after two up-and-down years between Florida and Dallas, where sometimes he had to play forward just to crack the lineup. He's averaging 18:20 per game, his highest total in four years.

