Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on a one-year, two-way contract

Goalie Malcolm Subban, who captivated the KeyBank Center crowd with his rendition of the national anthem before the season finale April 29, has agreed to terms with the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced.

Subban, 28, will make $850,000 when in the NHL next season, but he's expected to work in tandem with goalie prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Rochester. A first-round draft choice in 2012, Subban needs a reset after a few difficult seasons in the NHL.

Subban was acquired by the Sabres in a December trade with the Chicago Blackhawks but appeared in only four games because of a season-ending wrist injury. He remained in Buffalo during his physical rehabilitation, spending time with teammates and learning more about the community. He even attended an Amerks playoff game in Rochester.

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams previously told reporters that he was interested in signing Dustin Tokarski to be Luukkonen's partner with the Amerks. In the end, though, Buffalo got a deal done with a high-upside option who fits in their dressing room. Now, it appears Tokarski and Aaron Dell will reach unrestricted free agency.

Subban looked like a future starting goalie in 2017-18, when he posted a 13-4-2 record and .910 save percentage with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. He's struggled with consistency the past three seasons and was one of three goalies with Chicago's AHL affiliate when the Sabres acquired him for future considerations.