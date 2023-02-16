What goes into the moment of a hockey life that's already had lots of them?

For Calgary Flames defenseman and Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert, there were plenty of people. And places. And family. And even the really bad luck of an NHL teammate.

Game 833 of the 2022-23 NHL schedule was Saturday in KeyBank Center. Calgary at Buffalo. Game 53 of 82 for the Flames, Game 51 for the Sabres. But for now at least, it has to rate as Game 1 on the list for Gilbert, the former state champion at St. Joe's who played in a Frozen Four for Notre Dame.

He was playing his first NHL game in his hometown. It came nearly eight years and two organizations later, after the Chicago Blackhawks drafted him No. 91 overall with the final pick of the third round in the 2015 draft. That came one pick before the Sabres were pondering him but instead were left to take Minnesota high schooler Will Borgen – and 89 picks after Buffalo had taken Jack Eichel at No. 2 overall in a selection that was a tad more celebrated around these parts.

The game was tied at 2-2 early the second period after Calgary had scored twice in a 20-second span just two minutes earlier. The moment came at 4:04: A yell by Gilbert to teammate Dillon Dube. A drop pass. A slap shot from a few feet behind the left circle. (A fluff by Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who really needed to stop the unscreened shot). A puck to the back of the net.

Gilbert's second NHL goal. His first as a Flame. His first game-winner in the NHL. Later came an assist for his first multipoint game in an eventual 7-2 win.

There were two suites full of Gilbert's family and friends in the stands Saturday. They erupted when his shot hit the back of the net and the MSG cameras quickly panned to them celebrating during the telecast. Sportsnet had an even more immediate reaction, focusing on the cheers of Kim Gilbert, his mother, and 75-year-old Patricia Kraus, the proud grandmother with her arms in the air applauding while wearing a red No. 48 Calgary jersey.

"Probably could’ve maybe walked in a little bit, but just tried to hit it hard and I'll tell my kids one day it went bar-down," Gilbert joked with reporters after the game in the Calgary dressing room. "They don't ask how. I was almost laughing that it went in. It wasn’t a very good shot. It’s not exactly my calling card."

A bizarre call-up

The game in Buffalo almost never happened for Gilbert. The Flames had sent him back to the AHL on Tuesday (their farm team also plays in Calgary) and he was at the Detroit airport awaiting a flight back when he got the call not to get on the plane. The reason? Defenseman Rasmus Andersson narrowly avoided catastrophe when he was hit by a car while riding a scooter to meet teammates for dinner at a downtown restaurant. He wasn't seriously injured, thankfully, but he's been unable to play since.

Andersson could have, of course, taken a taxi or Uber and gotten to the meal without incident and Gilbert would have jetted back west. The team, however, reached Gilbert before he boarded and he was barely able to get his equipment off the plane. He returned to join them at the team hotel for a 2-1 loss to the Red Wings the next night in Little Caesars Arena.

And that meant Team Gilbert sprung into action for Saturday.

"This was definitely a day that I had circled," Gilbert said the day before. "I was really hoping that I would be able to play my way into being with the NHL team when this game came around. That was kind of my goal when I left Buffalo for training camp."

Nearly 100 friends and family members were in the arena, several dozen piled into two suites and the rest scattered around the building. Gilbert has always had a bit of an in with the Sabres. His uncle, Mike, was a longtime vice president of the team who spent many years in charge of media and public relations, and Dennis Gilbert had regularly met players in the locker room over the years and skated with them in summers as he got older.

The family took their positions in the boxes at the Zamboni end of the building – where the Flames were shooting in the second period. So the play was right in front of them.

"His buddies were next to us, maybe 25 of them two doors down," said his father, retired Buffalo police officer and longtime St. Joe's football coach Dennis Gilbert Sr. "He goes over the boards for his first shift and they just went crazy. I looked over and behind them I could see (Calgary GM Brad) Treliving in his spot and he was just laughing like crazy. I loved it. It was like he was saying to himself, 'Oh, those must be Denny's guys.'"

"It's an unbelievable story. Thank God his teammate is OK first of all," said Rich Crozier, Gilbert's high school coach at St. Joe's. "He was in the airport ready to go home. He comes back, just so happens the Sabres are on the schedule, he get his first goal for them in his hometown in front of all of us, and it's a game-winning goal? That's like movie stuff, right?"

The latest path

Gilbert has made regular rides on the AHL/NHL shuttle this season as he did when he was with Chicago and Colorado. But this season comes with a twist: The Flames moved their AHL club from Stockton, Calif., to Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome, so the clubs share the home arena. The AHL team practices at a facility across town, but that's the only difference.

"I've had it Rockford to Chicago or Fort Collins to Denver and that hour and a half doesn't seem like a lot at first," Gilbert said. "But it can make it a bit more challenging with clothes and packing and stuff. So definitely makes it easier just having both teams in the same city."

The Avalanche never gave Gilbert a chance in the NHL last season, as he had six goals and 17 assists in 52 games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles. But Gilbert said his game progressed there last season and after another summer of work at LECOM Harborcenter with several Sabres and other local pro players such as Seattle's Andrew Poturalski of Williamsville, he felt he was ready to take another step.

Calgary signed Gilbert to a two-year, $1,525,000 free agent deal over the summer. He has two goals and three assists in 26 games in the AHL while posting a career-high plus-11 rating. He's at one goal, two assists and is even in 12 games for the Flames.

"I thought I got better as a player last year and so I was just looking to come into the organization and help any way I could," he said. "Put hard work in and try to get another chance. And I think that's kind of developed over the course of the season."

The up-and-down nature of a season can be difficult for players on that NHL/AHL borderline. Calgary coach Darryl Sutter likes Gilbert's nose-to-the-grindstone approach to both the game and its business side.

"It's not really a mental grind. There's 700 players in the world get to play in the NHL. There's another 700 in the American League," Sutter noted. "You round it off, about 1,500 in the world. He's one of 1,500. I don't know if that's a mental grind.

"He's been wanting to play pro hockey his whole life, I would imagine, and he's playing pro hockey. What is he, 26 years old? Man, he's got a long career in front of him. If it's such a grind, then he's not gonna have a long career."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dennis Gilbert Sr. said he's asked his son what its like to play for a hockey lifer like Sutter, who coached Los Angeles to two Stanley Cups.

"He goes, 'Dad, I played for you when I was a kid. He's easy,' " Gilbert Sr. said with a laugh. "It's the same game, just a different level. Still five guys on the ice. Everybody is just faster and stronger and less chaos than in the 'A' (AHL). Guys are where they're supposed to be here."

The St. Joe's connection

Crozier came to the game in a St. Joe's tie and sweater vest. He sat behind the net in Section 111, about 10 rows up, with his son, Jake. Jake Crozier now plays for St. Joe's, a program that Gilbert helped lead to a 2014 state championship.

Crozier is one of Western New York's most successful high school coaches and is the son of former Sabres coach Joe Crozier, who passed away last fall at age 93 and loved attending St. Joe's games.

"Kind of an emotional year on all sorts of levels," Crozier said. "First year without my dad. Ironically, Jake makes the team and so I'm coaching my son. And now Dennis comes to town to play against the Sabres. ... My dad loved Dennis. Dennis was very raw with us early on. It didn't fully jump off the page that Dennis was going to be the one player for us in the 15 years that I've been there to get here.

"My dad would always say, 'Nobody skates like Dennis.' He'd tell guys, 'You gotta do more like (Number) 8 does and 8 this and 8 that.' That was 10 years ago. Even in his early 80s, he still could pick someone out."

What a thrill for his high school hockey coach to not only see @Dennis_Gilbert8 play at home against the @BuffaloSabres, but also to witness him score the game winning goal! @SJCI @NHLFlames #D1Denny #MaraudersPride pic.twitter.com/MPKsGfloHy — St. Joe's Fed Hockey (@SJCIHockey) February 11, 2023

Crozier said he was texting during the first period with Gilbert's dad and one of the messages said in part, "Denny looks good. It looks like he keeps jumping up in the offensive play. I like that."

Then came the moment. Crozier saw it clearly.

"The minute the goal went in, I stood up and I almost felt like I was by myself," he said. "Almost the back of my mind, I heard the suite behind me, but I was standing by myself. I don't know what the words are to describe it. Whenever you see anyone in life really commit themselves to something and it takes some time and there's ups and downs and there's challenges and triumphs but then you witness come together – right in front of you – it was quite emotional, to be honest. I was elated for him.

"Guys in other seats around the building started texting my son and one said, 'Your dad looks so pumped' and I was. I was so excited."

Upstairs in the suite, there was pandemonium. Gilbert is the oldest of Patricia Kraus' 17 grandchildren, and she knew it was OK to play favorites on this day.

"I was just so excited. It was unbelievable. I knew he would do great. He never disappoints," she said. "We were screaming and clapping and hugging each other. If he ever had to score a goal, this was the day and the way for it to go. Because everybody was just there waiting for it."

"I jumped up. I was crying a little bit. Amazing," said proud mom Kim Gilbert, an Amherst real estate agent. "He's worked so hard, and he's been through so much to get where he wanted to be. I'm super happy for me that we had it (here), but more happy for him. No one deserves it more. Such a family-oriented, generous, kind person."

"Pretty cool," added Dennis Gilbert Sr., "and it doesn't get any better playing at home in an NHL game. Nothing better."

Spreading the salutes

The day before the game, Gilbert wanted to talk about his friend and teammate Nick DeSimone of East Amherst. Earlier in the season, they were called up together by the Flames and Gilbert got to watch his buddy make his NHL debut on Long Island. DeSimone played four games for the Flames and is back with the Wranglers, so he was not in Buffalo.

East Amherst's DeSimone makes his NHL debut with Flames; Gilbert also called up The Calgary Flames made it a Buffalo doubleheader, recalling defenseman Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

"He's an incredible pro, incredible friend," Gilbert said. "So it was really special to be able to be there with him and watch him kind of go through all the stuff that I went through a couple of years ago with the first lap and the jitters and all that stuff. It was pretty cool."

He also mentioned his grandmother being able to see him play for the second time this season after she had been in Pittsburgh for a game. Kraus had not seen him in Chicago or Denver because of the travel distance.

"She's always been a big supporter of me, and we're very close," he said. "Nice this one is just a 20-minute drive downtown to see a game."

Gilbert was mostly an offensive player growing up but has evolved into a stay-at-home defenseman who has lots of punch when the need arises. Literally. He has four fighting majors this season – or one more than the entire Sabres team.

"Saturday's moment doesn't happen if he is not 100% committed to the defensive side and evolving his game," Crozier said. "How do you quantify commitment? You look how much he has changed and adapted what he needs to do to stay there."

When the game was over Saturday, the Gilbert clan gathered in Section 114 to await the man of the hour. There were cheers and hugs and lots of pictures. And it was over in about 20 minutes because the Flames had to get to the airport for the trip to Ottawa. The next game on the schedule after one that he'll never forget.

An incredible scene postgame as #Flames Dennis Gilbert greeted dozens of family and friends before hitting team plane after GWG and win over #Sabres. Pic 3 includes parents and grandmother Patricia Kraus in Calgary jersey. pic.twitter.com/1J4SkPCNpR — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 11, 2023

"Every single time Dennis is home, he makes a point of trying to be a part of things. He was at our St. Joe's game against Williamsville North over the Christmas break," Crozier said. "It was a St. Joe's alumni event with some of his boys. These are players who are men, who have jobs who are thinking about starting families. He gives time to my camps, signs autographs, comes on the ice.

"He's always giving time back. Even Saturday. All his family there and went out of his way to spend a minute with me and Jake. He does it time and time again."

"No way. That's awesome," Sabres analyst Rob Ray said wistfully on the MSG broadcast after Gilbert scored his goal. "You never really want to see goals against your team, but sometimes you like to see certain people score goals, and right here Dennis unloading on that one."

Ray and fellow MSG broadcaster Martin Biron have known Gilbert for a long time through his uncle. Gilbert has even joined Sabres alumni on charitable events such as turkey drives when he's been home for the holidays.

"It's a pretty cool thing for my family and my friends," Gilbert said of his return. "Big family, everyone's really close. And everyone has played different roles to get me where I am today. So I'm very thankful to them."

And about the game? Gilbert let out a wry smile when he said, "I obviously wanted to play well, but the win was the most important thing. I will say it was nice hearing a couple boos at some points during the game because (the fans) were getting rattled by how we were playing."

Photos: Dennis Gilbert's return to Buffalo with Calgary Flames