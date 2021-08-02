Makeover of Sabres' defense headlined by additions of Will Butcher, Mark Pysyk

When another Buffalo Sabres season ended without playoff hockey, and with no clear path to a breakthrough in sight, Rasmus Ristolainen delivered another expression of frustration that made a makeover of the club’s defense seem inevitable.
“I'm frustrated,” Ristolainen lamented to reporters after failing to reach the postseason through his eight years in the NHL. “I’m (upset) and it (stinks). So, I told (general manager Kevyn Adams) I'm open to all the scenarios, staying or if he trades me, I'm fine with that.”
Ristolainen made similar comments in the past, most notably in 2019 when he demanded more accountability inside the Sabres’ dressing room. This was different, though. Buffalo had just finished last in the NHL for the fourth time in eight years and Adams was pondering significant change following a season in which he fired his coach, Ralph Krueger, after only 28 games and amid a franchise-record 18-game winless streak.
Jake McCabe, who developed into a stalwart defenseman during his nine years with the organization, was headed toward unrestricted free agency and signed a four-year, $16 million pact with Chicago on Wednesday. He and Ristolainen endured plenty of losing in a Sabres uniform, and both wanted to experience playoff hockey.
In a matter of six days this month, Adams spearheaded a facelift of the defense, beginning with the stunning trade that sent Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for left-shot defenseman Robert Hagg, a 2021 first-round draft choice that Buffalo used to select Swedish winger Isak Rosen and a 2022 second-round selection.
For the last five seasons, the Buffalo Sabres have been pushing to the brink of the NHL's salary cap. It's gotten them nowhere. So they're going with a different approach.
The Sabres also reunited with Mark Pysyk, a defenseman selected in the first round by Buffalo in 2010, and used their bountiful salary-cap space to acquire 26-year-old Will Butcher and a 2022 fifth-round draft choice from New Jersey in exchange for future considerations. Brandon Davidson, Jimmy Schuldt and Ethan Prow were signed to two-way contracts.
This adds to an already promising young core in Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Mattias Samuelsson, Jacob Bryson, Oskari Laaksonen and Casey Fitzgerald. Colin Miller, a 28-year-old who helped Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, is under contract for one more season at a $3.85 million cap hit. That doesn't include Owen Power, who has expressed an interest in returning to Michigan for his sophomore year. However, since 2000, the No. 1 overall pick has not jumped directly to the NHL only once.
Each member of the revamped group has different but complementary skill sets and, at least on paper, the defense appears to be the strength of the Sabres’ roster. However, the departures of Ristolainen and McCabe created significant holes on the back end.
“I would say I'm a player that the other team hates to play against and I try to be pain in the (butt),” Ristolainen said when asked by the Philadelphia media to describe his style of play. “I can do everything, penalty kill, power play. I can pass the puck, I can shoot the puck, so I can play any type of role. I'm a hard worker. I like to hit. Just do anything, what it takes to win.”
Among Sabres defensemen since 2014-15, Ristolainen and McCabe rank first and second, respectively, in penalty-kill ice time, total ice time, hits and blocked shots. With the veteran tandem gone, Dahlin likely will ascend to a top-pairing role, possibly alongside Jokiharju.
But no one in the Sabres’ new group has the same bruising style of play as Ristolainen or McCabe. The two trade acquisitions, Butcher and Hagg, will be counted on to provide some of what Buffalo lost.
Butcher, who won the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award following his remarkable senior season at the University of Denver, was named an all-rookie selection for his 44-point season with the Devils in 2017-18. But Butcher had a disappointing first year under coach Lindy Ruff in 2020-21. While Butcher continued to make an impact on the power play, his performance in 5-on-5 situations deteriorated and led to decreased ice time. When the Devils signed defenseman Dougie Hamilton, the top free agent on the market, to a seven-year, $63 million contract Wednesday, Adams was prepared to offer New Jersey a way to escape the final year of Butcher’s contract. The Devils are retaining $1 million of Butcher’s $3.822 million cap hit, a source told The Buffalo News.
“I think the position we're in is we could look around the league and identify potential situations where we really like a player,” explained Adams. “Maybe they've become expendable on another team. They're looking to move on. You saw what New Jersey did with their signings. So that provided an opportunity for us to bring in a player we really had targeted.
“We think he's had a good career in a short time. We think there's upside to his game. Donny Granato's coached him before. A high-character guy. Last year of his contract, so there's incentive to see where we're at. … We’re really excited about acquiring him. I think he's going to really help us.”
Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Butcher can secure a spot in the Sabres’ top-four and his skills could be useful on their second-power play unit. In 238 games over four seasons with New Jersey, Butcher totaled 14 goals and 106 points. Since the start of 2017-18, he ranks second among all Devils defensemen in power-play ice time and fourth in blocked shots.
The Sabres are betting that Granato’s approach and system can help Butcher return to the way he played from 2017-19, when he had a combined 25.3 goals above replacement, a metric by Evolving-Hockey that measures a player’s overall contributions. Butcher has a history with Granato, dating back to their time at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, and fits well with the Sabres’ preferred style of play.
Butcher will be able to handle more difficult 5-on-5 assignments at home, allowing the Sabres to deploy Dahlin against weaker lines and pairings. Granato also has options with tandems, as Buffalo could use the following top six: Dahlin-Jokiharju; Butcher-Miller; Hagg-Pysyk.
While Butcher is the most intriguing addition, Hagg will arrive with an opportunity to earn himself a better contract in free agency next summer. Hagg, 26, experienced a decrease in ice time under coach Alain Vigneault last season, totaling two goals and five assists while skating an average of 15:40 in 34 games.
Since the start of 2017-18, Hagg ranks first among all Flyers defensemen in hits, second in blocked shots and fourth in penalty-kill ice time. He had some encouraging offensive metrics last season, ranking first among Philadelphia blue liners in generating on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey. But like most of his teammates, he struggled to protect his own net. Hagg posted a negative goals above replacement in two of the past three seasons and is entering the final year of a contract that counts $1.6 million against the salary cap.
Hagg is likely insurance in the event Samuelsson and Bryson need more time in Rochester. This also will allow the Sabres to be patient with Power.
Samuelsson, a second-round draft choice in 2018, appeared in 12 games with Buffalo last season, while Bryson averaged 19:03 of ice time during his 38 NHL games. Both will compete for a roster spot. Fitzgerald and Laaksonen, both right-shot defensemen with no NHL experience, might have a chance to break camp with the team. If Granato chooses to go with an older corps in Buffalo, the group in Rochester could be Samuelsson-Fitzgerald; Schuldt-Laaksonen; Bryson-Prow.
Sabres fans with an appreciation for analytics were upset in 2016 when Buffalo traded Pysyk to move up in the second round to draft Rasmus Asplund. Pysyk had three solid seasons in Florida before he fell out of favor under coach Joel Quenneville and even spent time playing on the wing. Last season, Pysyk moved on to Dallas, where he excelled in a sheltered role, ranking first on the Stars in generating and limiting on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5. He had four points while averaging 11:43 of ice time across 36 games.
Pysyk strengthens a right side that likely will lose Miller to a trade sometime before the deadline in February. Miller is playing on an expiring contract and was a healthy scratch in six of the final 10 games last season. His right shot and playoff experience will be valuable to a contender looking for depth.
Adams’ plan will produce grim results if Dahlin and Jokiharju don’t take another significant step under Granato.
Dahlin, 21, finished with a league-worst minus-36 rating, but most of his struggles came during the first half of the season with Krueger as coach. Under Granato, Dahlin led Sabres defensemen in on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5 and totaled four goals with 12 points while averaging 22:10 of ice time in 28 games. He played a top-pairing role, albeit with fewer defensive-zone starts, and reminded everyone why he was drafted first overall in 2018.
Though Jokiharju hasn’t put up points at the rate of Dahlin – the 22-year-old has 23 points in 115 games with Buffalo – he’s a reliable right-shot defenseman who relieves pressure on the breakout and shows remarkable on-ice vision in the offensive zone by distributing the puck through tight pockets of space. Both are restricted free agents, though Adams told reporters Thursday that he’s discussed different contract structures, including a long-term pact, with Dahlin’s representatives at Newport Sports.
A contract extension for Dahlin could resemble the eight-year, $67.6 million contract signed by Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen. While Hagg, Pysyk and Butcher might amount to Band-Aids during a transition season, their presence should help the Sabres’ two top defensemen and provide more time for prospects to develop in Rochester.
“I think Henri and Ras both are just gonna be phenomenal players,” McCabe told reporters in May. “They've got a great head on their shoulders, so I think the future is definitely bright on the back end.”