Makeover of Sabres' defense headlined by additions of Will Butcher, Mark Pysyk

Since the start of 2017-18, Hagg ranks first among all Flyers defensemen in hits, second in blocked shots and fourth in penalty-kill ice time. He had some encouraging offensive metrics last season, ranking first among Philadelphia blue liners in generating on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey. But like most of his teammates, he struggled to protect his own net. Hagg posted a negative goals above replacement in two of the past three seasons and is entering the final year of a contract that counts $1.6 million against the salary cap.

Hagg is likely insurance in the event Samuelsson and Bryson need more time in Rochester. This also will allow the Sabres to be patient with Power.

Samuelsson, a second-round draft choice in 2018, appeared in 12 games with Buffalo last season, while Bryson averaged 19:03 of ice time during his 38 NHL games. Both will compete for a roster spot. Fitzgerald and Laaksonen, both right-shot defensemen with no NHL experience, might have a chance to break camp with the team. If Granato chooses to go with an older corps in Buffalo, the group in Rochester could be Samuelsson-Fitzgerald; Schuldt-Laaksonen; Bryson-Prow.