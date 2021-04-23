Luukkonen's debut victory is a silver lining moment for a tough Sabres season

Call is hope. Call it prurient curiosity. OK, maybe call it a wee bit of desperation too.
Whatever it is, ever since the Sabres drafted Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on a sleepy Saturday morning in Chicago nearly four years ago, it's clear their fans have waited and wondered what this moment would be like.
It came Friday night in KeyBank Center and you could see what the fuss is about.
"I'm like anybody else. We all are," interim coach Don Granato had said earlier in the day. "We're getting excited to see him at the next level, the next step."
Now, let's not go all Dominik Hasek or Ryan Miller here after the big Finn beat the Boston Bruins in his NHL debut. Keep in mind that Luukkonen is 22 and will probably spend the bulk of next season in Rochester. Yes, I said next season.
But if you want hope, Luukkonen surely represents that, and this franchise needs as much of it as it can muster. If Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark were both healthy, Luukkonen would have been in Blue Cross Arena facing the Utica Comets on Friday night. So this was absolutely a silver lining moment in a tough season.
"I'm so happy for him. He's an awesome guy," defenseman and former Rochester teammate Mattias Samuelsson said after Luukkonen made 36 saves to get the win. "I saw how talented he is, how hard he works. Everyone here is really happy for him and there will be a lot more to come."
At 6-foot-4, Luukkonen was aggressive in his net, pushing out in the crease to cut down angles. He had one noticeable glove flub, on a second period shot from Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, but got a break as the puck skittered wide. He made 28 straight saves in one stretch before the Bruins suddenly cut a 5-1 lead to 5-4 late in the third.
There's too many good shooters in the NHL for a rookie to go willy-nilly in the crease. Luukkonen was under control all night. It was impressive to watch.
"You have to respect them and challenge them," he said. "Those are the things that will come with time at this level, knowing when you challenge them and when to stay in the net. It's a big part of the game knowing when to read it."
Earlier in the week, Amerks coach Seth Appert had huge praise for the way Luukkonen hones his craft on a daily basis. It's a mature approach for a player in his first full year as a pro.
"He puts a lot of time in before practice to prepare for practice, taking care of his body, doing his eye-hand coordination drills," Appert said. "Then we go on the ice and he puts in another seven minutes on his skating inside the crease to sharpen his skating work. Then he puts another 15 minutes on his goaltending habits. This is all before practice, right? And then he goes and attacks practice."
Luukkonen isn't done either. After practice, he does what Appert called "Finnish mountain climbers" on an uphill treadmill.
As Appert noted, no goalie is ever totally ready for their first start. When's the perfect time for a debut? Maybe at the start of a season. This debut, after all, only happened because of the injuries and the trade of Jonas Johansson to Colorado.
Technique was something to watch for Friday night and Luukkonen excelled. He wasn't getting by just on size and talent. You can't do that in the NHL.
"I coached against him internationally and I thought his athleticism and competitiveness were elite but thought there were things we could take advantage of from a style standpoint," Appert said. "I think he’s cleaned a lot of those things up. ... things that you can get away with because either you’re more talented or you’re more competitive than the level you were at. And then you get to the second-best league in the world (the AHL) and you get exposed for some of those habits."
"He’s a super good kid, down to earth, humble, works his butt off in practice," said Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski, who worked with Luukkonen in Rochester. "I think he’s got all the traits to be an elite goalie, and obviously he’s a top prospect."
The Sabres have gone through goalies like potato chips out of the bag since Ryan Miller was suddenly scratched just prior to warmup and traded to St. Louis on Feb. 28, 2014. The Sabres hope Luukkonen -- "UPL" in social media shorthand -- is the name people get to remember for a long time here.
Of course, they'll have to learn how to spell it like all the rest of us. The night started in bizarre fashion, with a scoreboard graphic misspelling Luukkonen's first name as "Ukka" instead of Ukko.
The game started and Luukkonen had early trouble as the first NHL shot he faced, by Boston defenseman Steven Kampfer, clanked off the post and into the net. Nothing he could do there.
"I felt we could insulate and help him but here we go, we make a couple mistakes and leave a point-blank shot for his first shot in the NHL," Granato said. "We kind of left him out on his own on that one. But he battled, he looked great from that point forward."
Absolutely. After that, he was in control and it was his favorite fellow Finnish goalie, Boston veteran Tuukka Rask, who got yanked from this one. Another trivia moment Luukkonen will surely remember from his debut.
Like Samuelsson said, there will be plenty more moments. Let's see a couple more before time runs out on this season.