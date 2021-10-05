Luukkonen, Weissbach among the cuts as Sabres send six players to Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres' goaltending competition is just about over as the team assigned top propsect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester Tuesday morning as part of a group of six players sent to the Amerks.

Joining Luukkonen in Rochester will be AHL all-star defenseman Oksari Laaksonen and forwards Linus Weissbach, Matej Pekar, Ryan MacInnis and Sean Malone, the West Seneca native and Nichols product.

The demotion of Luukkonen solidifies the picture in goal, with Craig Anderson the starter and Dustin Tokarski expected to be the backup. Aaron Dell also remains in camp but has been unimpressive in his two appearances.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Luukkonen lost both of his starts in the preseason, posting a 5.08 goals against average and .836 save percentage. He had one solid period in each game, stopping all 18 shots he faced in the first period of a 6-2 loss to Detroit and all nine shots against him in the third period of Monday's 5-3 loss to Columbus in KeyBank Center.

In between, however, he stopped only 24 of 34 shots in the other four periods he played. Luukkonen was in a 5-1 hole after two periods Monday and the Sabres opted to keep him in the game and see how he would respond to the situation.