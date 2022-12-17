Lots of moving parts as Sabres prepare for game in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. – There's a lot of lineup news in advance of the Buffalo Sabres' first game in Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. The Sabres meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9 p.m. ET on MSG and Radio 930 AM (due to the Bills game). Here's the rundown:

• Craig Anderson (6-4-1, 2.71/.921) gets the start in goal against Arizona backup Connor Ingram (1-6-1, 4.57, .866) – who gave up eight goals in his last start earlier this month against Edmonton.

• Defenseman Owen Power (lower body) will miss his second straight game. He came on to the ice on his own in full equipment, did some short-stride skating and puckhandling and then left the ice. He did not return when his teammates emerged for their morning paces.

"Every day we're hoping to see more progress. And there's indication that you should see progress every day," said coach Don Granato. "Today he went on the ice today in full gear. And then came off shortly knowing he couldn't push further and we don't want him to push further until some soreness goes away.

• Jeremy Davies will make his debut on the Buffalo defense after getting called up from Rochester on Friday. Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body) took the morning skate but is still not ready to play. Jacob Bryson has had a setback and won't play tonight or Monday in Vegas, and will get re-evaluated when the team returns home.

• At forward, Kyle Okposo (lower body) and Jeff Skinner (suspension) return. Vinnie Hinostroza and Rasmus Asplund will sit. Skinner will go back on his normal line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch while Okposo returns with Zemgus Girgensons and Peyton Krebs. Casey Mittelstadt, who was playing with Tuch and Skinner, will skate with Tyson Jost and Victor Olofsson. With Lyubushkin taking the morning skate, the Buffalo defense pairs were jumbled.

The Sabres went 2-1 during Skinner's three-game ban for a cross-check to the face of Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel.

"I'm excited to be back, really excited," Skinner said. "Our last two games (wins over Los Angeles and Colorado), our guys got the job done and got some good results. I just want to slide back in and try to help as much as I can."

The Sabres suffered a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Nov. 8 in KeyBank Center. They have not lost consecutive games to the Coyotes in regulation since dropping three straight From Jan. 20, 2000 to Oct. 30, 2001.

The Coyotes are 4-2-1 in their new home, a raucous arena that seats 4,600. They beat the New York Islanders here, 5-4, on Friday night and have also beaten Philadelphia and Boston.

"The ice is fantastic," Okposo said. "It's some of the best ice that I've ever been on. The puck slides really well, it's fast. So that aspect of it is great for sure."