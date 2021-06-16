Looking back at the Pegulas' decision to fire 22 Sabres employees one year ago

The Sabres finished last in the league for the fourth time in eight years, earning the right to select first overall at the draft on July 23. Adams and Karmanos are interviewing coaching candidates from different backgrounds after the club showed progress under interim coach Don Granato during the final weeks of the shortened season.

According to the Sabres’ staff directory, not including Karmanos, the scouting department has the same amount of scouts now as it did after the mass firings. Buffalo has eight scouts working under Jeremiah Crowe, Jerry Forton and Jason Nightingale, each of whom were promoted from previous roles under Botterill.

Since taking over as general manager, Adams has hired scouts Tristan Musser, Anders Forsberg and Lukas Sutter. Sutter, 27, is working for the Sabres in a part-time role.

Across the past 12 months, Adams has closely examined how to execute the three priorities Terry Pegula laid out during the press conference following Botterill’s firing: “effective, efficient and economic.”