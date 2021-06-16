Looking back at the Pegulas' decision to fire 22 Sabres employees one year ago

Jason Botterill was amid his fourth offseason as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres when Terry and Kim Pegula made a decision that altered the course of the franchise.
On June 16, 2020, less than three weeks after Botterill received a public vote of confidence from Kim Pegula through the Associated Press, he was fired. His replacement, Kevyn Adams, spent the previous five months as the Sabres’ senior vice president of business administration and began working for the Pegulas at LECOM Harborcenter in 2013.
The Pegulas and Adams weren't done making changes.
Botterill’s assistant general managers, Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley, were dismissed only four months after both received two-year contract extensions, according to multiple sources. Then Adams called director of amateur scouting Ryan Jankowski to say that he also was fired.
In the end, 22 people lost their jobs, including 13 in the scouting department and former Rochester Americans coach Chris Taylor, who verbally agreed with Botterill’s staff on a contract extension.
This launched the Pegulas’ plan to have Adams work in lockstep with then-coach Ralph Krueger on halting the Sabres’ playoff drought at nine seasons. One year later, Krueger is gone and Adams is collaborating with his new associate general manager, Jason Karmanos, to revive Buffalo’s beloved NHL franchise.
The Sabres finished last in the league for the fourth time in eight years, earning the right to select first overall at the draft on July 23. Adams and Karmanos are interviewing coaching candidates from different backgrounds after the club showed progress under interim coach Don Granato during the final weeks of the shortened season.
According to the Sabres’ staff directory, not including Karmanos, the scouting department has the same amount of scouts now as it did after the mass firings. Buffalo has eight scouts working under Jeremiah Crowe, Jerry Forton and Jason Nightingale, each of whom were promoted from previous roles under Botterill.
Since taking over as general manager, Adams has hired scouts Tristan Musser, Anders Forsberg and Lukas Sutter. Sutter, 27, is working for the Sabres in a part-time role.
Across the past 12 months, Adams has closely examined how to execute the three priorities Terry Pegula laid out during the press conference following Botterill’s firing: “effective, efficient and economic.”
The Pegulas were anticipating having no fans or reduced crowds amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a significant blow to revenue in a league dependent on attendance. However, the Sabres owed Botterill, Sexton and Greeley their annual salaries for the next two years. All but two of the fired scouts were under contract through 2021-22.
The outlook for the franchise seemed to brighten during Adams’ first offseason, when he acquired veteran center Eric Staal and landed the top available unrestricted free agent in former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall. Each of Adams’ personnel decisions were aimed at reviving the Sabres in 2020-21. If the roster faltered, the Sabres weren’t committed long term to either player.
It quickly fell apart, beginning with the Sabres enduring a two-week pause as the result of a Covid-19 outbreak in their dressing room. Upon returning to the ice, Buffalo failed to generate enough offense and its defensive-zone coverage faltered in front of its goaltenders.
Krueger was fired on March 17 following the 12th game of a winless streak that reached a franchise-record 18 games. His abrupt exit caused ownership to alter its plan, as Adams was given clearance to hire an associate general manager.
Karmanos, who owns three Stanley Cup rings from his time in Carolina and Pittsburgh, will oversee the analytics, scouting and player development departments, in addition to his duties as general manager of the Amerks.
Adams, Karmanos and ownership have evaluated the hockey operations staff while interviewing candidates to coach the Sabres next season. Adams has added to the player development staff, beginning with Matt Ellis' hiring in August. Dan Girardi and Mike Ansell joined during the season.
Krueger’s firing kick-started what could be a franchise-altering six months for the club.
Jack Eichel, the Sabres’ top center and team captain, told reporters during his end-of-season media availability last month that a “disconnect” between he and the team emerged stemming from his desire to have surgery on the herniated disk in his neck that cut his season short at 21 games.
Eichel reportedly wants an artificial disk replacement, which is a procedure that has not been performed on a professional hockey player. A prescribed 12-week period of conservative treatment has ended, and there is widespread speculation that the stalemate could end with Eichel getting traded.
Additionally, forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen may not return next season.
It's a delicate situation for Adams, who expressed excitement to reporters last month because of the young players that performed well under Granato in the season's final weeks.
Here's a list of the employees fired by the Sabres on this date one year ago and where each is working now:
Former employee Current job
Jason Botterill Assistant general manager, Seattle Kraken
Randy Sexton Sr. adviser to the general manager, Minnesota Wild
Steve Greeley Not working for another NHL team
Chris Taylor Assistant coach, New Jersey Devils
Gord Dineen Volunteer assistant coach at Hobart College
Toby Petersen Not working in hockey
Ryan Jankowski Associate director of amateur scouting, Arizona Coyotes
Jeff Crisp Scout, Seattle Kraken
Cory Banika Scout, Arizona Coyotes
Steve Cocker Deputy commissioner, BCHL
Mark Ferner Coaching in Kelowna, British Columbia
Marcus Fingal Scout, Seattle Kraken
Scott Halpenny Not working for another NHL team
Randy Hansch Scout, Arizona Coyotes
Tom O’Connor Scout, Seattle Kraken
Ron Pyette Scout, Los Angeles Kings
Matt Tiesling Scout, Arizona Coyotes
Magnus Welin Scout, Djurgardens IF in Sweden
John Van Boxmeer Not working for another NHL team
Krys Barch Not working for another NHL team
Mike Komisarek Not working for another NHL team
Dennis Miller Not working for another NHL team