Live coverage: Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks

The Buffalo Sabres face off against the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. in Rogers Arena.
Catch up on our latest Sabres coverage here..
Follow along with the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:
The Buffalo Sabres face off against the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. in Rogers Arena.
Catch up on our latest Sabres coverage here..
Follow along with the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.