Linus Ullmark's exit opens door for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to be Sabres' starter

When Linus Ullmark rejected the Buffalo Sabres’ contract offer late Wednesday afternoon in favor of a four-year, $20 million pact with the Boston Bruins, General Manager Kevyn Adams had to pivot to a different goaltending plan.
With the free-agent market deplete of top-tier starting options, the Sabres tried to acquire a replacement via trade, only for the asking price to be too rich for Adams’ liking. He had no interest in parting with high draft choices or talented prospects amid a rebuild.
In the end, Adams opted to sign veteran goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell to one-year, $750,000 contracts. Anderson turned 40 years old in May and has played 18 seasons in the NHL, most recently appearing in four regular-season games with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21. Dell, 32, is coming off a season in which he posted an ugly .857 save percentage and 4.14 goals-against average in New Jersey. He signed a two-way contract, meaning he would not require waivers if sent to Rochester.
The news irked a fan base that will likely see the Sabres earn the dubious distinction of owning the longest playoff drought in NHL history, but Buffalo may not deploy the tandem that everyone expected.
While Adams expressed confidence in Anderson and Dell during a press conference in KeyBank Center on Thursday, he also said the Sabres will “look at everything,” whether it’s adding a goaltender through a trade or waivers. And Ullmark’s departure opened the door for top prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to seize the starting job in Buffalo sooner than expected.
“We’ll continue to have discussions,” said Adams. “You keep your eye on guys that maybe could be available at the end of training camp and we’ll evaluate that, but we feel good with the players and where we got to. I want to make it clear that we have no timeline on a young player like UPL. If we feel that he’s ready to go, we won’t hold him back. But everything has to be earned. We’ll see how that plays out.”
The Sabres announced that winger John Hayden is coming to Buffalo on a one-year contract worth $750,000.
The Sabres twice gambled on Ullmark, only to watch the 27-year-old bolt Buffalo for a divisional opponent. Adams could have traded Ullmark ahead of the deadline in April – Toronto was among the teams interested in acquiring the 2012 sixth-round draft choice – but opted to not make a deal in hopes that both sides could complete a contract before unrestricted free agency.
Negotiations with Ullmark’s agent, Joakim Persson, continued through the opening of free agency Wednesday at noon and until Adams learned about the decision. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that Ullmark’s ask was a six-year, $36 million contract. The Sabres had plenty of money to spend – CapFriendly.com projects Buffalo with $29.266 million in cap space – but Adams wasn’t willing to overspend, particularly on a long-term contract. Sabres management wants to ensure it has ample salary cap space available when it’s time to make a pricy acquisition to supplement the young core.
After all, there was risk in signing Ullmark to a long-term deal. His .937 save percentage at 5-on-5 last season ranked fifth among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, and his 916 save percentage in all situations since the start of 2019-20 is 13th among 40 goalies to see action in at least 40 games. Ullmark also had a 9-6-3 record amid an ugly 2020-21 season in which the Sabres finished last in the NHL for the fourth time in eight years. For context, the five other goalies used by Buffalo combined for a 6-28-4 record and .896 save percentage.
However, Ullmark missed a combined 46 games over the past two seasons because of separate lower-body injuries. He suffered two lower-body ailments in 2020-21, beginning with one on Feb. 25 that kept him out of the lineup for 15 games. Ullmark returned to the lineup on March 27 and appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury.
“I felt that we made a strong offer, but what we weren’t going to do was go beyond where we were comfortable,” said Adams. “We have to maintain flexibility with our roster and where we go from here, so we needed to stay disciplined. We felt we got to where we were comfortable. When he decided to go a different direction, we pivoted then. … We felt strongly that where we landed with where we wanted to be, depending on how it played out with Linus.
“We’re excited about the players we added there in net, and it also gives us the opportunity to – we don’t want to box players out at any position. You want to make sure that guys like UPL that when they’re ready, they have the opportunity. But we have competition there. All of that played into it and we’ll see where it goes. It’s going to be guys competing for a spot and that’s what we’ll see in training camp.”
No matter who is in goal for the Sabres this season, wins will likely be difficult to come by given the lack of experience and depth up front. Adams and coach Don Granato will count on a group of talented young forwards, led by Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, to take the reins of a franchise that’s turning the page on the previous core that was supposed to bring playoff hockey back to Buffalo: Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen.
Reinhart and Ristolainen are gone. Eichel is expected to be next. Losing Ristolainen’s battering-ram style of play created a void on the back end, but Adams managed to overhaul the blue line by adding some high-upside, buy-low candidates in defensemen Will Butcher and Mark Pysyk. Robert Hagg, a 26-year-old defenseman acquired in the Ristolainen trade, will also compete for a roster spot.
Combined with Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Colin Miller and Mattias Samuelsson, the Sabres’ defense corps looks solid on paper. Yet, it’s likely Buffalo will encounter significant growing pains as the young core players are thrust into prominent roles, a responsibility that will bring difficult matchups, particularly on the road. This will likely make the job of any Sabres goalie more difficult.
It’s not an ideal situation for Luukkonen, a 22-year-old drafted in the second round by the Sabres in 2017. Luukkonen has appeared in only 65 professional games between the NHL, ECHL, AHL and Finland’s Liiga. His save percentage in 14 games with Rochester last season was an underwhelming .888, though it’s important to note that he was playing well before a Covid-19 outbreak paused the Amerks’ season.
Teams typically want goalie prospects to log 100 pro games overseas or in the minors before jumping into a full-time NHL job, but Luukkonen showed with Buffalo last season that he may be ready sooner than expected. Luukkonen had a .906 save percentage in four games, winning his NHL debut with 36 saves against Boston. He also led Finland to a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2019.
However, Luukkonen underwent double-hip surgery in April 2019 and his 2020-21 season was cut short when he injured his ankle late in the second period of a game in Boston on May 1. A 6-foot-4 goalie with impressive athleticism, Luukkonen has all the intangibles of a starter. The next step is to clean up technical deficiencies, a process that may be easier on an Amerks team that will have a young, talented roster this season.
The Sabres have three promising prospects in the pipeline – Johansson, Luukkonen and Erik Portillo. The next step is developing them into NHL-caliber goaltenders, a delicate process that requires time, coaching and smart decision-making.
Luukkonen wouldn’t have to navigate the situation alone, though. He could have two mentors in Anderson and goalie coach Mike Bales, who guided the Pittsburgh Penguins’ goalies to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017.
Anderson was lauded for his mentorship of the Washington Capitals’ two young goaltenders last season. He also proved he can still play by posting a .929 save percentage in two playoff games for Washington. Anderson has appeared in 652 NHL games, compiling a .913 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average. It was rumored that Anderson intended to retire, but it wasn’t long ago that he had a .902 save percentage in 34 games with a bad Ottawa team in 2019-20.
Dell and Dustin Tokarski, both of whom are on two-way contracts, will also compete for the starting job if the Sabres don’t add anyone before the season opener. Dell had a .920 save percentage in 49 games with San Jose from 2016-18, and he even played well in 33 games with the Sharks in 2019-20.
Tokarski, 31, had not played in an NHL game since 2015 when he took the net for the Sabres last season. An accomplished AHL goalie, Tokarski had a .904 save percentage in 13 games, leading Buffalo to wins over Washington and Pittsburgh.
The plan will change if the Sabres find help from the outside. Goalies Mikko Koskinen (Edmonton), Anton Khudobin (Dallas) and Joonas Korpisalo (Columbus) are thought to be available on the trade market, though each would likely require Buffalo to part with a draft pick or prospect. It’s possible someone else may become available during training camp.
For now, at least, the Sabres will have a four-man open competition between Luukkonen, Anderson, Dell and Tokarski.