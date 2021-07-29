Linus Ullmark's exit opens door for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to be Sabres' starter

However, Ullmark missed a combined 46 games over the past two seasons because of separate lower-body injuries. He suffered two lower-body ailments in 2020-21, beginning with one on Feb. 25 that kept him out of the lineup for 15 games. Ullmark returned to the lineup on March 27 and appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury.

“I felt that we made a strong offer, but what we weren’t going to do was go beyond where we were comfortable,” said Adams. “We have to maintain flexibility with our roster and where we go from here, so we needed to stay disciplined. We felt we got to where we were comfortable. When he decided to go a different direction, we pivoted then. … We felt strongly that where we landed with where we wanted to be, depending on how it played out with Linus.

“We’re excited about the players we added there in net, and it also gives us the opportunity to – we don’t want to box players out at any position. You want to make sure that guys like UPL that when they’re ready, they have the opportunity. But we have competition there. All of that played into it and we’ll see where it goes. It’s going to be guys competing for a spot and that’s what we’ll see in training camp.”