Linus Ullmark now behind enemy lines guarding Boston net against Sabres

"He knows their shooters better than anybody and their shooters know him better than anybody so I just think it's the way that everything fell," Cassidy said. "Swayman had a good opener; we felt he was a little ahead. ... We knew they were each going to play a game this trip. It could have just as easily worked the other way. We play Buffalo four times. I figured he'd get to play them sooner or later. Just happened be the first one."

Ullmark called his departure from Buffalo "bittersweet" but it's well known the Sabres weren't willing to match Boston's four-year term because they have prospect goalies in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Erik Portillo and Devon Levi.

"When Boston came knocking, it felt like a good decision to go to a contender, great franchise, great team, good teammates all around," he said. " It's been fun ever since I left."

Ullmark said he didn't know how much the decision would impact him until he starting making phone calls to teammates and people within the Buffalo organization.