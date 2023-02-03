FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s remarkable goaltender, sat with his arms folded and the Atlantic Ocean to his back Thursday afternoon at NHL All-Star media day.

Vasilevskiy joked with his teammate, Nikita Kucherov, and politely answered each question from the small groups of reporters that shuffled from player to player. Despite two Stanley Cup wins and a Vezina Trophy, Vasilevskiy didn’t draw a crowd like the immensely talented forwards who will participate in the weekend festivities.

Vasileviskiy has been outstanding for seven seasons, yet he’s not a face of the league like Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy once were. While the position might lack the superstar cache of the past, Vasilevskiy headlines a talented group that includes a familiar face to Sabres fans.

Linus Ullmark, once considered the future franchise netminder for the Sabres, has ascended into the upper echelon of goalies. Amid his second season with the Boston Bruins, Ullmark leads in the league in wins (26), goals-against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937). He’s the midseason favorite to win the Vezina Trophy.

The duo will take turns in the crease for the Atlantic Division during the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday afternoon. The Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin and the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin were chosen for the Metropolitan Division; Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck are with the Central; and the Pacific Division has rookies Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers and Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Five of the eight are first-time all-stars, including Ullmark, who has a 26-4-1 record for the first-place Bruins. None followed the same path to the NHL, and patience was required, an important lesson for the Sabres and their fans.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Ullmark told NHL Network on the red carpet outside FLA Live Arena as he wore a light-blue, paisley suit and a wide-brimmed hat. “There’s a lot of things that have fallen into place. I turn 30 this year, as well, so I’m getting into that golden age for goaltending. I don’t know if that has a lot of things to do. I just feel very comfortable living on and off the ice at the moment. The group of guys we have in the locker room have been awesome since I’ve been there.”

Thompson, 25, went undrafted and played at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont. Like Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Thompson and Skinner started their pro careers in the ECHL. Sorokin played six seasons in Russia before making the move to North America. Among goalies to appear in at least 100 games since the start of 2020-21, Sorokin ranks second behind Shesterkin in goals-against average and save percentage.

Shesterkin also spent five years in Russia after he was drafted in the fourth round by the Rangers in 2014. He spent another season in the American Hockey League, then established himself as the franchise’s replacement for Henrik Lundqvist.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2013, Saros played two professional seasons in Finland, but didn’t require much time in the AHL. He cut his teeth as backup behind Pekka Rinne in Nashville and became a Vezina Trophy finalist last season. Vasilevskiy was a first-round draft pick in 2012, spent two more years in Russia and needed only 37 games in the AHL.

Hellebuyck, a Vezina Trophy winner, played two seasons of college hockey and appeared in 88 games in the AHL. The Sabres showed similar patience with Ullmark, whom the Sabres drafted in the sixth round in 2012.

Ullmark developed his game in Sweden for three seasons and, like Luukkonen, underwent hip surgery as he was preparing to join the Rochester Americans. Injuries in the Sabres’ crease thrust Ullmark into the NHL during his first year in North America in 2015. He recorded a .913 save percentage in 20 appearances, but more development was needed. Ullmark, now 29 years old, sharpened his technique through 127 games with the Amerks across three seasons. In 2018-19, three years after his arrival, Ullmark became a full-time NHLer and began the year as the backup behind Carter Hutton.

The Sabres eased Ullmark into a starter’s workload that season, but the team was a mess defensively after its 10-game win streak in November. He showed promise in 34 appearances in 2019-20 before missing the final five weeks with an injury. His final year in Buffalo was similar.

Injuries were a problem for Ullmark again during the abbreviated 2020-21 season. He missed 29 games because of separate lower-body injuries. It was also a challenging year off the ice for Ullmark. His father died in January 2021, and he was unable to attend the funeral during the Covid-19 pandemic. His wife and children remained in Sweden that season.

“It meant a lot,” Ullmark told a group of reporters when asked about his time with the Sabres prior to the skills competition Friday. “I grew up basically over here in Rochester and then Buffalo, so I have a lot of gratitude toward the organization and all the teammates I had over the years there, all the coaches, as well. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

General manager Kevyn Adams had a difficult decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in 2021. The Sabres could have added at least a draft pick by dealing Ullmark and his expiring contract. Through his agent, however, Ullmark expressed a desire to stay in Buffalo beyond the season. Both sides agreed to have him finish the season with the Sabres and planned to continue contract negotiations.

As free agency approached that summer, the Sabres became increasingly concerned about their ability to sign Ullmark. The ask was high for a goalie with his injury history and short track record of success. The prospect pipeline included Luukkonen, Erik Portillo and Devon Levi. When unrestricted free agency began, the Ullmark signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Bruins. He’s flourished on the best defensive team in the NHL. Injuries haven’t been an issue, either. His .926 save percentage over the past two seasons ranks second behind Shesterkin.

Nineteen months after Ullmark’s departure, the Sabres are showing patience and allowing Luukkonen to develop in the NHL. They could have sent the 23-year-old back to Rochester when Eric Comrie returned from a lower-body injury last month. Doing so would have allowed them to keep defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, who was eventually lost on waivers to Florida.

Luukkonen was on a roll, though, and Adams decided to use a nontraditional, three-goalie depth chart during a condensed stretch of the schedule. Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick in 2017, is 10-3-1 with a .914 save percentage since Dec. 15. He was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for January and won six consecutive starts. Each of the Carolina Hurricanes’ four goals against Luukkonen on Wednesday were the result of bad defensive play around him. Prior to that game, Luukkonen allowed three or fewer goals in seven consecutive starts. He’s made key saves late in games to preserve leads.

The Sabres could have pivoted from Luukkonen to a different long-term plan in goal the past few years. He struggled, at times, in Rochester, and separate lower-body injuries disrupted his development last season. But Adams and his staff know how long it can take for a goalie to reach his potential.

Luukkonen started the season in Rochester, then joined the Sabres in November when Comrie went down with an injury. Now, Luukkonen has the same number of wins as Skinner, an all-star, in seven fewer games.

"It's fun to see that growth," Sabres coach Don Granato said Wednesday in KeyBank Center, following the morning skate. "You have to have an open mind on a player like Upie, and we had an open mind.

"We thought immediately at the start of the year it would be good for him potentially to get games in Rochester, and you watch through camp, and you make that decision based on what you see and in camp and then things move forward. You can plan all you want in the offseason, but we know once that regular season starts, you've got to read and react, and the read and react on Ukko-Pekka has been pretty easy."