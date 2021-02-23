Lineup news: Skinner stays out, Bryson makes NHL debut

NEWARK, N.J. -- The daily drama that is the Buffalo Sabres' lineup took a few more twists Tuesday night.

In his pregame media briefing, coach Ralph Krueger announced he's keeping winger Jeff Skinner out of the lineup as a healthy scratch for the second straight game and instead putting Rasmus Asplund in for the injured Tobias Rieder in the game against the New Jersey Devils. Krueger also announced that Jacob Bryson will be making his NHL debut on defense after being called up from the taxi squad.

This scratch of Skinner is probably more eye-opening than Monday's because the assumption was that Skinner would have to come back into the lineup to replace Rieder. Instead, Krueger opted for Asplund on the line with Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo in part because Asplund could take over Rieder's penalty-killing duties.

Krueger said he understands the fan and media chatter around Skinner, who has no goals and one point this season while making $9 million.

"We are aware of that. It is a noise that's deserved for the entire situation," he said. "We are working in a constructive way here hoping that watching a couple of games will free him and allow him to bring his tools and his assets into our game. We need his game. We need his 5-on-5 scoring. We need his threat.