Lineup news: Skinner stays out, Bryson makes NHL debut

NEWARK, N.J. -- The daily drama that is the Buffalo Sabres' lineup took a few more twists Tuesday night.
In his pregame media briefing, coach Ralph Krueger announced he's keeping winger Jeff Skinner out of the lineup as a healthy scratch for the second straight game and instead putting Rasmus Asplund in for the injured Tobias Rieder in the game against the New Jersey Devils. Krueger also announced that Jacob Bryson will be making his NHL debut on defense after being called up from the taxi squad.
This scratch of Skinner is probably more eye-opening than Monday's because the assumption was that Skinner would have to come back into the lineup to replace Rieder. Instead, Krueger opted for Asplund on the line with Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo in part because Asplund could take over Rieder's penalty-killing duties.
Krueger said he understands the fan and media chatter around Skinner, who has no goals and one point this season while making $9 million.
"We are aware of that. It is a noise that's deserved for the entire situation," he said. "We are working in a constructive way here hoping that watching a couple of games will free him and allow him to bring his tools and his assets into our game. We need his game. We need his 5-on-5 scoring. We need his threat.
"We continue to go day by day. We had a meeting late last night and decided some things in this forward group last night that we liked and we wanted to see again today. We did create more than the norm as far as shots and overall chances, especially against a team like the Islanders."
Specifically, it's clear Krueger felt the solid play Monday of Casey Mittelstadt deserved another game on the fourth line
Krueger pushed back on any perceived differences with Skinner by saying, "He's an absolute pro dealing with this situation in a very professional way, working extremely hard in the extra ice time that he's been given."
Bryson is in for Will Borgen, who is out 6-8 weeks after surgery on a fractured forearm. He took a shot to the arm in the first period here Saturday -- and played the final two periods of the game not knowing he had the break.
"Absolute shock. What courage that kid had," Krueger said. "He broke his arm the end of the first period, played two more and as a result because he played it was doubtful it was broken. It's so disappointing when you look at the opportunity that was on the table now (with Jake McCabe and Rasmus Ristolainen both out). The grit factor in our group and the grind factor that Will Borgen brings just being erased in a very surprising fashion."
Bryson was Buffalo's fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Providence and played in the 2019 NCAA Frozen Four in KeyBank Center.
"Jacob was clearly our strongest defenseman in Rochester the latter part of the season last year," Krueger said. "We really enjoyed the development and what he's done thus far, he's definitely been the leader of the defensive corps. ... It just felt right to inject him and give him his first National Hockey League game. He's just earned that, deserved that."