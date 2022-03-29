Line change, tying goal help Sabres winger Alex Tuch relieve some of his pressure

Tuch flubbed a great chance high over the net in the first period on a 3-on-1 break Monday but made no mistake in crunch time, driving the net hard and chipping the Olofsson pass over Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen to get Buffalo even at 5-5.

"It was huge," said center Tage Thompson. "'Tuchy' works his butt off every every game and you know for him to get rewarded, the way he's been snake-bitten the past few games, I think everyone could see it on the bench there that everyone's jumping up and down."

Tuch has been a mainstay on the top line with Thompson and Jeff Skinner, but coach Don Granato broke them up for the second time in three games as they've been having defensive troubles.

"We tweaked lines again today, and I thought that was really good of our guys," Granato said. "We kind of got them out of their own head trying to be perfect and they just went to work harder."

Granato said the switch was particularly helpful to Tuch, who was immediately looser playing with Zemgus Girgensons and former Vegas teammate Cody Eakin.