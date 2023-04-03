After sitting out the last three games with an upper-body injury, leading scorer Tage Thompson returned to practice Monday in KeyBank Center in advance of the Buffalo Sabres' critical game Tuesday night at Florida.
Thompson was injured during the Sabres' March 24 win over New Jersey when he took an elbow to the midsection from Devils winger Timo Meier. Thompson finished that game and powered through Buffalo's win the next night on Long Island after struggling through the warmup.
Big news from the arena: Tage Thompson back at #Sabres practice. pic.twitter.com/jfCDj70nEa— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) April 3, 2023
He did not play in last week's shootout loss to Montreal, or the victories over the New York Rangers and Philadelphia. Thompson skated on his own Saturday morning in Philly and coach Don Granato painted an optimistic picture on Thompson's return after the 6-3 victory.
"He is much much closer than he was three days ago, which is good news," Granato said. "Skated today, did lots more on the ice that he couldn't do a day ago. And again, this is an issue that will resolve fully, but it does impede him from executing some simple things within the game.
"It's close to clearing and when it does, the injury will be gone. I would say that today was very encouraging in that regard."
Thompson, who has 44 goals and 45 assists this season, was skating Monday in his normal spot between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. He's trying to become the first Sabre to 50 goals since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine got there in 1993, and the first to 90 points since Daniel Briere in 2007.
The Sabres are five points behind Pittsburgh and four behind Florida in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card. They have seven games left, and own two games in hand on both teams.