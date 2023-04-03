"He is much much closer than he was three days ago, which is good news," Granato said. "Skated today, did lots more on the ice that he couldn't do a day ago. And again, this is an issue that will resolve fully, but it does impede him from executing some simple things within the game.

"It's close to clearing and when it does, the injury will be gone. I would say that today was very encouraging in that regard."

Thompson, who has 44 goals and 45 assists this season, was skating Monday in his normal spot between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. He's trying to become the first Sabre to 50 goals since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine got there in 1993, and the first to 90 points since Daniel Briere in 2007.

The Sabres are five points behind Pittsburgh and four behind Florida in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card. They have seven games left, and own two games in hand on both teams.