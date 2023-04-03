"I liked what I saw," Granato said. "Obviously, I was very comfortable starting practice and putting him on a line, which going in (showed) my confidence level was high. As I mentioned many times, when this thing resolves, it's going to completely resolve. And until it resolves, it's going to impede him and what he needs to do. It's just one of those injuries. ... Today was a very good sign."

Thompson, who has 44 goals and 45 assists this season, was skating Monday in his normal spot between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. He's trying to become the first Sabre to 50 goals since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine got there in 1993, and the first to 90 points since Daniel Briere in 2007.

The Sabres are five points behind Pittsburgh and four behind Florida in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card. They have seven games left, and own two games in hand on both teams.

"That's awesome. That's exactly what you want is to be playing meaningful games at this point in the season," Thompson said. "We've been playing good hockey as of late. It's exciting times."