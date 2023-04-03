After sitting out the last three games with an upper-body injury, leading scorer Tage Thompson returned to practice Monday in KeyBank Center in advance of the Buffalo Sabres' critical game Tuesday night at Florida.
Thompson was injured during the Sabres' March 24 win over New Jersey when he took an elbow to the midsection from Devils winger Timo Meier. Thompson finished that game and powered through Buffalo's win the next night on Long Island after struggling through the warmup.
"Probably wasn't the smartest thing maybe," Thompson said after practice. "But it was what I felt I wanted to do at the time, and I think it was just one of those ones where you just try to grind through it."
Thompson did not play in last week's shootout loss to Montreal, or the victories over the weekend against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia.
"It just got to a point where it was hindering me too much to where I couldn't really play my game and be effective," Thompson said. "So I figured it was time to take some time to get healthy so I could be healthy for the last push here."
Thompson skated on his own Saturday morning in Philly and coach Don Granato painted an optimistic picture on Thompson's return after the 6-3 victory. The coach's feeling grew from how practice went Monday.
"I liked what I saw," Granato said. "Obviously, I was very comfortable starting practice and putting him on a line, which going in (showed) my confidence level was high. As I mentioned many times, when this thing resolves, it's going to completely resolve. And until it resolves, it's going to impede him and what he needs to do. It's just one of those injuries. ... Today was a very good sign."
Thompson, who has 44 goals and 45 assists this season, was skating Monday in his normal spot between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. He's trying to become the first Sabre to 50 goals since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine got there in 1993, and the first to 90 points since Daniel Briere in 2007.
The Sabres are five points behind Pittsburgh and four behind Florida in the race for the final Eastern Conference wild-card. They have seven games left, and own two games in hand on both teams.
"That's awesome. That's exactly what you want is to be playing meaningful games at this point in the season," Thompson said. "We've been playing good hockey as of late. It's exciting times."