 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence Pilut returns to Sabres on two-way contract after stint in Russia

  • 0
Lawrence Pilut Sabres Bruins

Lawrence Pilut. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Lawrence Pilut is returning to Buffalo.

After waiting weeks for his contract to be officially terminated by his club in Russia, the 26-year-old, left-shot defenseman rejoined the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year deal that will pay him $750,000 in the NHL.

The two-way contract will allow the Sabres to assign Pilut to the Rochester Americans without waivers if he doesn't make the NHL roster. He's an important depth addition for the organization and most likely will be a top defenseman for the Amerks at the start of the season.

Rochester's blue line received a significant makeover at the start of free agency Wednesday with the Sabres signing Kale Clague, Jeremy Davies and Chase Priskie.

Pilut played with Buffalo from 2018-20 after joining the club following a season in which he was named the Swedish Hockey League's top defenseman. He appeared in 46 games with the Sabres during that span, totaling one goal and six points while averaging 17:05 of ice time.

People are also reading…

On the cusp of restricted free agency in 2020, Pilut's agent requested a one-way contract for Pilut to ensure financial and job security. The Sabres declined until it was too late. Pilut signed a two-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

In the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pilut saw the KHL as a valuable development opportunity. He had a strong debut season in Russia, totaling seven goals and 28 points in 57 regular-season games. His play dropped off a bit in 2021-22, and he sought a return to the Sabres.

An American Hockey League All-Star for 2018-19, Pilut showed flashes of potential when playing for former Amerks coach Chris Taylor and while in the NHL lineup under Phil Housley. However, Pilut, like many others, struggled to carve out a role when Ralph Krueger became coach in Buffalo. And Pilut didn't perform as well for the Amerks in 2019-20.

The Sabres' defense in training camp will include Pilut, Clague, Davies, Priskie, Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin, Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald and Oskari Laaksonen.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

The Sabres' general manager has articulated his "Process" ad nauseum and did it again Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter: He's identifying a core for his team and letting that group develop and grow together. You're not blocking their ice time or their development path with big-ticket items, at least not now. And safe to say there was lots of happiness throughout the organization as development camp opened Wednesday with seven first-round picks and gobs of other talent on the ice.

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason

We’re still in the early stages of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to draft and develop players to supplement the young core in Buffalo. He’s not going to expedite the process for short-term gains if it impacts his ability to build a sustained winner.

Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson

Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson

A second-round pick in 2012, Comrie has a .905 save percentage in 28 NHL games since he made his debut during the 2016-17 season. He's been a reliable starter at the AHL level, recording a  .911 save percentage in 211 games played. He's won gold and silver medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship and IIHF World Championship, respectively. 

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

Lawrence Pilut, Sabres move closer to reunion with his exit from Russia

A source told The Buffalo News that the Sabres are "very interested" in signing Pilut and the left-shot defenseman is even willing to return on a two-way contract, which would allow the club to assign him to Rochester of the American Hockey League if he doesn't make the NHL roster out of training camp.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News