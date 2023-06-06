Lawrence Pilut's impressive performance for the Rochester Americans during the Calder Cup Playoffs earned the Swedish defenseman a contract overseas.

Lausanne HC of Switzerland's pro league announced Tuesday that it signed Pilut to a two-year contract, ending the 27-year-old defenseman's second stint with the Amerks and Buffalo Sabres.

Pilut signed a one-year contract last summer to re-join the Sabres after a two-year stint in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League. He appeared in 17 games for Buffalo and averaged 12:48 of ice time with one goal and three points. Pilut was assigned to Rochester in late December and spent the remainder of the season with the Amerks. He produced three goals and 28 points in 47 regular-season games, then three goals and 11 assists in 14 playoffl games.

Pilut was going to be an unrestricted free agent July 1, but the Sabres have a plethora of options on defense for Buffalo and Rochester next season.

Ethan Prow is under contract for another year with the Amerks, who are also expected to add Sabres prospects Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov. Rochester also signed defenseman Zach Metsa to a two-year, AHL contract after he captained Quinnipiac to the NCAA national championship. Metsa, 24, had one goal and three points in 13 playoff games with the Amerks. Rochester also signed University of North Dakota defenseman Chris Jandric to a two-year AHL contract in March.

The following Sabres and Amerks are pending unrestricted free agents: Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza, Joseph Cecconi, Jeremy Davies, Austin Strand, Michael Houser and Malcolm Subban.