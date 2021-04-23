Latest chapter in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 'journey:' Securing a Sabres win

“I’m so happy for him,” said rookie defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who played with Luukkonen in Rochester. “He’s an awesome guy. Playing in Rochester a little bit this year with him, I saw how talented he is and how hard he works. Everyone here is really happy for him and there will be a lot more to come.”

This was a different challenge, though. Luukkonen was opposed by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, one of the most accomplished Finnish goalies in NHL history. The Sabres were using a defense corps with an average age of 22.7 years old.

Luukkonen was tentative in the moments before and after the opening goal, but he delivered an impressive save on a Craig Smith deflection during a Bruins power play late in the first period. Comfort seemed to set in following a stop in the second period on defenseman Mike Reilly, who was left uncovered in the high slot.

Luukkonen made a similar save on David Pastrnak later in the period and began to track the puck better around his net.

“He was composed,” said Granato. “Quite a spectrum in that game. … He battled.”