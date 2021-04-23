Latest chapter in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's 'journey:' Securing a Sabres win

On Nov. 2, 2019, outside a cramped visitors’ dressing room at CAA Centre in Brampton, Ont., Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen huddled with Buffalo Sabres goalie development coach Seamus Kotyk to discuss his first game since undergoing double-hip surgery.
“I’m proud of myself,” Luukkonen beamed moments later.
Reaching the National Hockey League wasn’t on his mind that frigid night. Luukkonen, a second-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2017, was focused on casting away the thoughts about his surgically repaired hips and showing that he was the same goalie who led Finland to a gold medal at world juniors.
Seventeen months later, and almost exactly two years since the procedure, Luukkonen finally realized his dream of stopping pucks in an NHL game Friday night. Now 22 years old and still regarded as the Sabres’ top goalie prospect, Luukkonen delivered a stellar debut with 36 saves in a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins in front of a vibrant crowd in KeyBank Center.
“Of course, it means a lot,” said Luukkonen. “You can’t decide how your journey is going to be. There’s always going to be some bumps in the road, which you have to kind of get through. But I really appreciate the help from everybody who has helped me along the way and helped me get there. It means a lot.”
Luukkonen’s teammates helped and hurt him at times. The Sabres (13-28-7) backed him with five consecutive goals, capped by Sam Reinhart’s second of the game. A young defense corps helped sweep away Luukkonen’s rebounds and prevented the Bruins from earning quality scoring chances from the middle.
The lone breakdown came early in the first period, as the Sabres allowed defenseman Steven Kampfer to skate uncovered down the slot and his shot, the first Luukkonen faced, went off the post and in for a 1-0 lead at 2:15.
“We kind of left him out on his own on that one,” said interim coach Don Granato.
The moment would have spelled doom for some goalies, particularly against a talented lineup such as Boston’s. The Bruins (27-13-6), who won six straight entering Friday, earned points in 22 of 26 games in which they scored the first goal.
Luukkonen, though, has always responded well to difficult moments, a trait that led the Sabres to draft him 54th overall – the second goalie selected in the 2017 class. Following an underwhelming performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2018, Luukkonen returned to win gold one year later.
Shortly after world juniors, the pain in Luukkonen’s lower body intensified. The nagging injury was later determined to be emoroacetabular impingement, a condition in which there is abnormal and wearing contact between the ball and socket of the hip joint.
Luukkonen played through the pain and earned Ontario Hockey League MVP honors. Surgery came in April 2019. He worked his way through the arduous rehab that summer, mastered ECHL competition last season and has shown the past three months that he can excel in the American Hockey League with the Rochester Americans.
“I’m so happy for him,” said rookie defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who played with Luukkonen in Rochester. “He’s an awesome guy. Playing in Rochester a little bit this year with him, I saw how talented he is and how hard he works. Everyone here is really happy for him and there will be a lot more to come.”
This was a different challenge, though. Luukkonen was opposed by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, one of the most accomplished Finnish goalies in NHL history. The Sabres were using a defense corps with an average age of 22.7 years old.
Luukkonen was tentative in the moments before and after the opening goal, but he delivered an impressive save on a Craig Smith deflection during a Bruins power play late in the first period. Comfort seemed to set in following a stop in the second period on defenseman Mike Reilly, who was left uncovered in the high slot.
Luukkonen made a similar save on David Pastrnak later in the period and began to track the puck better around his net.
“He was composed,” said Granato. “Quite a spectrum in that game. … He battled.”
Luukkonen’s teammates provided him with a 5-1 lead before some mistakes and bad luck in the third period created some angst in the rookie’s long-awaited debut. First, Luukkonen made back-to-back saves, only to have Nick Ritchie score when no one was able to clear the loose puck in front.
Luukkonen, who had not appeared in a game since April 10, made 28 consecutive saves following the Kampfer goal. Five minutes later, Rasmus Ristolainen did not close quick enough in the defensive zone, allowing Kevan Miller to take a shot from the slot that leaked between Luukkonen's legs for a goal.
The deficit shrank to 5-4 when former Sabre Taylor Hall’s backhander from the right-wing wall went off the blade of Ristolainen’s stick and the puck snuck past Luukkonen with 2:48 remaining in regulation.
With an extra attacker on the ice for Boston, Luukkonen had to make a save on a high shot from Brad Marchand, but Reinhart sealed the win by completing a hat trick with an empty netter.
As Reinhart celebrated with teammates, Ristolainen quickly skated over to Luukkonen to issue a brief apology.
“It was bad luck,” said Luukkonen, who became the first Sabres goalie to win his NHL debut since Mika Noronen on Oct. 5, 2000. “It's nobody's fault when it's a stick like that. We just kind of had a laugh about it in the end. He said, ‘sorry about that.’ In the end, it doesn't really matter because we got the win.”
When the milestone was secured, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin joyously raised his arms high and quickly skated toward Luukkonen to congratulate the rookie. The rest of the team followed, including defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who won gold with Luukkonen at world juniors.
It was an encouraging performance in a debut that arrived sooner than anticipated. Luukkonen owns a .888 save percentage in 14 games with Rochester this season – a number impacted negatively by some inconsistent play since exiting the team’s Covid-19 pause – and should not be expected to ascend to a full-time job in Buffalo anytime soon.
Yet, this introduction to the NHL was a confidence-inducing moment for a goalie whose journey to Buffalo prepared him for the chaos he encountered in his debut.
“It’s first game, first win,” said Luukkonen. “Those are things which will stay for a long time.”