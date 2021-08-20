'Last call' for Rick Jeanneret: Legendary Sabres broadcaster will call 20 games and then retire

“We are very happy Sabres fans will have the chance to give RJ the send-off he deserves as he calls his 51st season of games,” said Preisler in a release. “During the past few weeks, I have rewatched his greatest calls over and over. They still bring chills.”

“Like our greatest players, Rick is ensconced in this team. It’s almost impossible to listen to a Sabres game without thinking of RJ.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In last season’s finale, Jeanneret, 79, thanked the behind-the-scenes personnel who have worked with him before adding: “I hope to have the opportunity to work with them again.”

He is happy to be getting that chance.

“I’m glad the decision has been made and that I know I am coming back and doing 20 games, which is about one quarter of the season anyway,” said Jeanneret . “It is coming to end. This is the last year, this will definitely be it. I was offered the opportunity and I thought it is one more kick of the can.”